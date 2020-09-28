Covid-proof Ghosts are Taking Over the Internet This Halloween and its 'Spook-tacular'

As the Halloween season approaches, netizens are getting creative about their costume choices. The latest trend that has been keeping people busy these days is the ghost photoshoot.

The trend which started on TikTok see people dress up as ghosts by draping a white sheet covering their bodies, and sunglasses on top, to create the illusion of a faceless person. Considering the coronavirus pandemic, the costume has become both a protection and a trend in the upcoming Halloween season. With a white bed sheet, a pair of sunglasses and great photo-editing skills, anyone can become a part of this trend.

The ghost photoshoot has now spread to other social media platforms as well including Twitter and Instagram. The photoshoot enthusiasts have added their own touch to the creativity. While some opt for a night shoot adding more spooky vibes, others go for a fun take on it, eating food, crossing the road recreating the famous Beatles image.

Those who do not have a partner for the ghost photoshoot challenge have put their basic editing skills to use and drawn their ghost partners.

Netizens are describing the trend as the 2020 mood, as one user commented “Bro them spooky vibes are a whole mood.”

People have been posting their own spooky phooshoots for the internet.

Not to be cliché but I do be loving the ghost photoshoot trend from Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/MP5o0E3Bjn — shay !!! (@shaynelol2) September 22, 2020

Did the ghost photoshoot trend from TikTok... pretty spooky if you ask me pic.twitter.com/uPecAZ4iLv — Tyler Ronk (@Tyler_Ronk) September 19, 2020

Others got creative on Instagram and decided to spook their followers in a similar fashion.

Dressing up during Halloween is a tradition which has been taken from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain.

me and my friends are gonna do the ghost photoshoot trend tomorrow😌 pic.twitter.com/E6Elu8YFqp — ooga booga caveman (@Y0UNGD00MED) September 25, 2020

In the ancient times, people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Halloween marked the end of summer and the beginning of cold winters, which the Celts associated with human death. They believed that the night before the new year boundaries between the living and dead blurred and on October 31 the ghosts of the dead returned to Earth.

Initially, the day was known as All Hallows Eve which later became Halloween. As Halloween went to America, the festival evolved and included activities like trick-or-treats, carving jack-o-lanterns, donning costumes and eating treats.