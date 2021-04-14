Covid Vaccinated People Can Now Plan Their Trip to Meghalaya at a Cheap Price. Here's How

A travelling company based in Meghalaya is offering some exciting travel packages to those who have received the coronavirus vaccination, hence ensuring a safer and carefree trip just like the pre-Covid times.

The travel company called Megh has announced its exciting Vax Trip that will last for six days and five nights. The package is priced at Rs 19,495 that also includes airfare. The trip reportedly promises to show you the serenity of Meghalaya’s lush greenery that comes alive in monsoons from July to September.

On the first day of the trip, travellers will reach Guwahati airport from their respective places from where the tour manager of Megh will pick them up and drive towards Cherrapunjee. The trip will see travellers enjoying the northeastern region’s picturesque views, like the Umiam lake and the majestic Mawkdok Dympep Viewing Point. The day will end with dinner and a night stay at a place in Cherrapunjee.

On the second day, travellers will get to explore the majestic waterfalls in full flow amidst the monsoons and the mysterious caves at the Nohkalikai waterfall, the Seven Sisters Waterfall, the Dainthlen Waterfall and the enchanting Arwah Lumshynna Cave. One can also explore the local authentic honey and spices showcases at designated centres set up for tourists.

And the following days, the trip reportedly promises to take its travellers to places like Mawlynnong village, the Living Root Bridge and the sacred Forest of Mawphlang. It ends at Guwahati at the famous Kamakhya Temple.

According to the terms of the trip, senior citizens above the age of 70 who are planning to take this trip have to be accompanied by an escort/family member. They are also required to undergo a medical check-up beforehand and provide a fitness certificate before making the booking.

