Covidancing? Inmates at Bihar Quarantine Center Groove to 'Sandese Aate Hai'

The lockdown saw several people, especially influencers and celebrities take to singing and dancing in their own homes and then post the videos on social - but they're not the only ones.

A recent video shows residents of a quarantine centre in Bihar were standing in rows, maintain social distancing and dancing to a popular song - 'Sandese Aatey hai.'

A video of the dance, which was allegedly conducted to lift spirits and cheer inmates up as they are forced to isolate away from their families has made its way to the internet.

The 30-second video, which emerged online a few days ago, was shared on Twitter by Uttar Pradesh police officer Rahul Srivastav, who praised the "Covidance."

In the video, residents of the Juafar Quarantine Centre in Siwan, Bihar, are dancing to the lyrics of the hit song from the 1997 film Border.

Standing in five rows, they are following choreographed moves of an instructor.

"Residents of the Juafar Quarantine Center in Siwan in Bihar have kept their spirits up through song, music and dance," the cop wrote while sharing the video.

Several desi netizens found the video a great way to inspiring.

The video comes just some days after a video of a 'dance program' held in a different quarantine center in Bihar went viral.