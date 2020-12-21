'Covidified': Bolivian Baby Jesus Dons Face Mask and Hazmat Suit Ahead of Christmas 2020

The Christmas season is here and shops and markets have been flushed with festive decor and baby Jesus toys. The year 2020 has been unique in many ways. Coronavirus pandemic has changed the way of living for people across the globe. Nowadays, everyone – whether it be a child or an elderly person – does not step out of their house without putting on a facemask.

According to a video accessed by Reuters, toys of baby Jesus are being sold in the markets where he is seen clad in a hazmat suit and a mask. As of now, this toy has been spotted in Bolivia ahead of Christmas. This is not the first time that deities and gods have been adorned with masks. Such incidents have occurred in India in the past, ever since the pandemic started.

Market vendors in Bolivia’s capital city, La Paz mentioned to Reuters that the sale of 'Covidified' Baby Jesus have become quite popular. Eloysa Garcia, a market vendor, said, “My baby Jesus is very well protected. He has his hazmat suit and his face mask, just like I am protected with my face mask. This is a miraculous baby."

Meanwhile, in Hungary, a white mask was put on a Santa Claus that was made out of chocolate. In India, a man based out of Mumbai dressed up as Santa Claus and distributed masks in order to raise awareness against the novel coronavirus .

Christmas is celebrated on December 25. The pious day marks the birth of Jesus Christ. During this day, Christmas carols are sung and X’mas trees are decorated in order to spread the cheer. The popular belief is that on the eve of Christmas, Santa Claus visits all children’s houses to give them gifts. All children eagerly wait for the day and hang their Christmas themed socks to receive the gifts. Many people also do donations, and other noble deeds on the occasion.