Covidiot Spotted in US Mall! Woman Wears KFC Box as Face Mask

Wearing a face mask is now becoming the new normal. People across the globe have been advised to wear a mask at all times when they are not at home. However, there is no denying in the fact that there has been a shortage of masks since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

People, in order to cover their faces, have been seen using various bizarre things like a helmet, plastic etc. Joining the league of such bizarre masks is a woman who used a cardboard box of KFC instead of a face mask.

According to a report published in The Daily Mail , the incident took place at a shopping mall in Oaklands Park in Adelaide. The box is open from the bottom so that she can easily put it around her neck.

Meanwhile, a man in India got a mask made out of gold. The Pune based person’s mask is worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. However, Shankar Kurade did accept that he is unsure of how effective this mask would be.

Many people across the globe have also started stitching masks at home due to the crisis, while some people have been making masks out of handkerchiefs and t-shirts.

Face mask, frequent sanitisation and social distancing are considered as the easiest and most effective preventive measures against COVID-19.