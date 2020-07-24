Covidiot Woman De-boarded from Plane for Refusing to Wear a Mask, Passengers Applaud

Covidiots and maskholes are all around us who undermine the dangers of coronavirus and who think lockdowns, social distancing and face masks are just unnecessary. One such covidiot was recently found on a flight who refused to wear a face mask.

However, the flight crew took strong notice of it and asked her to de-board the plane, much to the respite of other passengers. But the passengers applauding as she was getting off the plane is reassuring that people do understand the importance of facemasks amid the pandemic. In the video, the woman, without a mask or face shield, is seen angrily removing her luggage from the overhead bins. As she moves out through the aisle, the entire plane applauds.

"Karen kicked off flight she because she refused to wear a mask. Entire plane applauds," a Twitter user wrote as he shared the video.

Karen kicked off flight she because she refused to wear a mask. Entire plane applauds pic.twitter.com/oJH7PyEMog — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) July 23, 2020

In the comments section, people expressed anger over the irresponsible behaviour while the world is in the middle of a pandemic.

All these Karens need to Understand we have a pandemic to fight we don’t have time for them. If they want to play Karen they can play Karen at home... — Mairi (@MairiLicious7) July 23, 2020

Good riddance. What airline is that where she can have three carryon bags? Most airlines allow one carryon and one personal item. — KD (@Fly_Sistah) July 23, 2020

How did she get on an American flight with that many carry ones? I had them refuse to let me through security until I consolidated my items when I had two bags that would fit under my seat together and my co-worker’s lap top that he forgot. 1/ — Jenny Ross (@Jennyil) July 23, 2020

However, others opposed the fact that people clapped as the woman was getting off the plane.

I didn't like the applause (mainly because I don't think public humiliation is fun to watch - my second hand embarrassment gets the best of me), but it's fair. She should have obeyed the same rules everyone else did. Why doesn't she care about other people? — why haven't we arrested breonna's murderers yet (@selenya) July 23, 2020

I didn't like the applause (mainly because I don't think public humiliation is fun to watch - my second hand embarrassment gets the best of me), but it's fair. She should have obeyed the same rules everyone else did. Why doesn't she care about other people? — why haven't we arrested breonna's murderers yet (@selenya) July 23, 2020

I’m glad they kicked her off but the lady who said “ just leave” , there was no need for that. We need to stop being so mean towards one another. — Rebecca Shroats (@shroats) July 23, 2020

Across the world, 1,54,29,889 people have been infected with coronavirus, while 6,31,680 people have died. As scientists are getting closer to making a vaccine, the only deterrents known so far are face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.