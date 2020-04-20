Covidiots Arrested and Paraded for Making TikTok Video Mocking Mumbai Police

Police have arrested two youths after they were seen recording videos for the short video-sharing platform TikTok in Dongri, Mumbai, amidst the lockdown.

In one of the videos, the men were even seen insulting the police. However, the clip is no longer available online.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the two men were identified as Mohammed Hasan Yusuf Shaikh (24) and Asif Rashid Shaikh (19). Dongri police came to know about the video from an informer after which they located the duo.

The TikTok IDs of the men were used to track the location and arrest them, according to an officer from the Dongri police station.

The report added that Hasan stays in Pydhonie, while Asif is a resident of Dongri. They have been booked for breaking the lockdown rules and defaming the police.

Upon arrest, both the accused were paraded across the Bhendi Bazaar area. Then standing in front of the Dongri police station, the duo was made to apologize and promise to not repeat their mistake.

Video clips of the youths acting studs for TikTok and later apologizing for the same have gone viral on social media platforms.

Maharashtra has seen one of the worst cases of COVID-19 spread, with over 200 people losing their lives to the deadly virus.