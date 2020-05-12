Covidiots in Florida are Working Out on Streets as Protest to Demand Reopening of Gyms

While most of us are aware how disastrous the situation can turn if lockdown is lifted without proper exit plan, many out there have different priorities. In one such incident, group of gym-enthusiast covidiots in Florida started working out outside the court. Their demand was to reopen the gyms, because, well, fitness above everything else.

GYM PROTEST: A group of protesters has gathered outside the courthouse in Clearwater, calling for gyms to reopen in Florida https://t.co/EreMMzfIYI pic.twitter.com/lfiB1TUf9B — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020

This has bewildered the people on internet.

People protesting their gym not being open are doing pushups outside the courthouse?



That'll show the court they can't exercise outside.



Wait. What?#Florida #WhatsUpWithFlorida?#fail https://t.co/I1cvU8Ri0y — Kevin Ryder (@thekevinryder) May 11, 2020

They can exercise outside but I think they miss the selfie big mirror. — Hugo (@Hugo_Relva) May 11, 2020

Protestors call for gyms to reopen by... proving they don’t need gyms? — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 11, 2020

they miss people looking at them flexing their muscles when they excercising obv — bri (@rocknroullete) May 12, 2020

IF YOU CAN DO SQUATS AND PUSH UPS ON THE SIDEWALK, YOU CAN DO THEM IN YOUR LIVING ROOM AND DON’T NEED TO BE AT THE GYM, YOU ABSOLUTE DING DONGS. — Summer Sandiego (@summerasana) May 11, 2020

Covidiots have been demanding the resumption of services and lifting of lockdown even when the experts are warning that counties need proper exit plans to avoid catastrophic situations. The people who have been undermining the risks of the virus spread include Tesla boss Elon Musk who had a meltdown on Twitter demanding for America to "freed".

It has been two months now that countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus. But despite restrictions, covidiots are finding their way out and trying to play down the risks of the virus. One woman even punched a hole in her face mask so that she could breathe easily.



