Covidiots in Florida are Working Out on Streets as Protest to Demand Reopening of Gyms

Screengrab of video people doing pushups on the street.

Even as experts are warning about risks of lifting the lockdown without proper precautions, covidiots have their own priorities, for example: gym.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 3:21 PM IST
While most of us are aware how disastrous the situation can turn if lockdown is lifted without proper exit plan, many out there have different priorities. In one such incident, group of gym-enthusiast covidiots in Florida started working out outside the court. Their demand was to reopen the gyms, because, well, fitness above everything else.

This has bewildered the people on internet.



Covidiots have been demanding the resumption of services and lifting of lockdown even when the experts are warning that counties need proper exit plans to avoid catastrophic situations. The people who have been undermining the risks of the virus spread include Tesla boss Elon Musk who had a meltdown on Twitter demanding for America to "freed".

It has been two months now that countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus. But despite restrictions, covidiots are finding their way out and trying to play down the risks of the virus. One woman even punched a hole in her face mask so that she could breathe easily.


