Cow Attacks Man Harassing Dog, Video Goes Viral

Dogs are said to be human’s best friends and no one can be as loyal as a dog. But many people do not know how to love animals. They enjoy torturing animals. Recently a video is going viral in which a man can be seen harassing a dog. While he was torturing the dog a cow came to the rescue of the dog. This video, posted by an officer of India Forest Service Susanta Nanda, has received over 19000 likes on Twitter.

In the video a man wearing a check shirt and pants can be seen standing harassing the dog in the middle of a road. The man is seen pulling the dog’s ears. The dog can be heard screaming in pain. While the man is harassing the dog, suddenly a cow comes in. The cow attacks the man and the dog is freed from the grabs of the man.

The man falls down as a result of the cow’s attack. The cow attacks the man in the same way as he was doing with the dog.

Nanda shared this video two days ago and captioned it saying “Karma". Many people have shared their views since the time the video has been posted. The video has received more than 223 thousand views. While praising the cow, some users also criticised people around for recording the video and not helping the dog. The location of the video is not known.

One of the users wrote “Agar evidence hai to case file kar sakte hai." Another one said that while humans were busy recording, one animal understood the other and helped.

A third user wrote that cows have more emotional sense compared to many animals. It will not be wrong to say that videos like these really do put a question mark on humanity.

