Cow Cuddling: Is Hugging Animals Becoming a 'Wellness Trend' in a Covid World?

With the coronavirus lockdown hitting the world in leaps and bounds, human beings have now grown to the need for social distancing. However, as social beings ourselves, it’s not easy to stay away from our fellow loved ones and more so without hugging them. At a times, when people have been increasingly struggling with their mental health, hugging could ease some of our stress and panic. But who to hug amid this corona scare? Experts say cows.

Originating in the rural areas of the Netherlands, cow cuddling is apparently something not new and dates back to over a decade ago. The activity began in the Dutch provinces and is now widely practised to bring humans closer to nature and animals.

A clip of CNBC has now gone viral showing what people are up to and how they are filling the void of hugging humans. Hugging cows are apparently releasing ‘oxytocin’ in them and proving to be therapeutic! The clip also shows few cows hugging the humans back, helping in the social bonding.

The clip shows how a barn owner opened allowed people to spend one-hour hugging cows, as they desperately needed to hug someone to get over their loneliness. The woman admits that mere cow-hugging helped people to feel less scared and lonely.

Did you know that cow cuddling is a growing wellness trend? CNBC's @janewells has more. pic.twitter.com/WcynuhXMNw— The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) May 20, 2021

According to a BBC report from 2020, cow cuddling is believed to ‘promote positivity and reduce stress by boosting oxytocin in humans’. It further stated that the calming effects of curling up with a pet or animal, are accentuated when cuddling with larger mammals.

Earlier, an NGO in Gurugram opened a similar centre of cow hugging to help people relax amid this corona crisis. Kamdhenu Gowdham and Arogya Sansthan, an NGO based in Haryana established the same.

“Cow cuddling not only cures respiratory diseases, blood pressure, spinal pain, heart problem, depression but also sadness, anxiety and all kinds of tensions," the NGO statement read.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here