Cow Dung or Honey Pancakes? Swarm of Bees Stuck to Parked Flight Causes 'Buzz' in Kolkata Airport

Beehives are usually seen on trees or in top corners of buildings. But, in a strange incident, honeybees were seen stuck to an aircraft at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

In the clip, a swarm of bees can be seen clamped to the window of the aircraft. The fire department at the airport used water jets to get rid of honeybees from the parked flight.

The caption of the video, which was put out by a Twitter user named Tarun Shukla, reads, "Looks like honey pancakes inside. Kolkata yesterday."

He also shared a photo of the aircraft in which bees can be seen attached to the window of the plane.

The clip has received close to 20,000 views and flurry of comments from netizens. Responding to the tweet a user asked since when the flight had been parked there.

Another user wanted to know if the brown thing is cow dung.

One user, cracking a joke, said that honeybee was waiting for five-star Vistara food.

"Just imagine if humans are standstill for some time nature will reclaim all that it has lost to our rapacious lifestyle!," reads a tweet.

A person, on a lighter note, said that it was not surprising since people of Kolkata like sweets.

One user said that he first thought that a huge hole had formed on the window of the plane.

Swarms of bees attacked two aircraft run by Vistara, holding them back for almost an hour each at Kolkata. The planes did not have passengers inside them when the bee attack took place.

In the wake of the incidents, airport officials searched the area where the bee attack happened and sprayed insecticide to prevent it from happening again. The officials, however, discovered no beehive in that area.