Cow Fed Crackers in Himachal Pradesh after Kerala Elephant Death, Twitter Asks 'Why No Outrage?'

Even as Indians outraged, communalized and politicised the death of an elephant in Kerala's Palakkad which died after eating a pineapple filled with crackers that combusted in her mouth, a new case of alleged animal cruelty is taking India by storm.

Days after disturbing images of the pregnant elephant dying in a river went viral, images of a cow's busted face after eating dough laced with crackers went viral.

The incident occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Jhondutta village in Bilaspur district on May 26. Footage of the cow, named Nandini, surviving with a busted jaw went viral after the cow's owner Gurdyal Singh posted the videos on social media.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Singh suspected his neighbour of deliberately feeding his cow the crackers and sought an investigation into the same.

While the incident occurred a day before the death of the elephant in a similar fashion in Kerala, many on social media pointed out that it did not provoke half the outrage as the death of an elephant in Kerala did.

In case of the elephant, many netizens debated the facts of the case. While some reports suggested the elephant was "fed" the pineapple while others stated the explosive fruits were left there as traps for boars. The unsuspecting elephant seemed to have been there at the wrong place at the wrong time.

What began as outrage against animal cruelty, however, soon became communal and anti-Kerala after BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi accused Mammlapuram (a Muslim majority district) of being a "violent" place where such incidents were common. Seeking justice for the elephant, Gandhi also said that an elephant was killed very three days in Kerala.

While the claims remained unsubstantiated, many have since expressed their anger and hate against the state of Kerala in connection with the case. In contrast, the case of Nandini the cow which occurred even before the elephant incident failed to cause national outrage.

Many on social media wondered what caused this discrepancy with some blaming right-wing trolls for only focusing on the elephant death in order to shame the Left-front government and its supporters in Kerala.

Many pointed out that while the death of the elephant evoked tweets and responses from celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ratan Tata, and others, not many such responses came for Nandini, who did not accidentally consume the crackers but was deliberately fed them in vengeance.

No one to cry for a cow in BJP-ruled Himachal. No Kohli, no Tata, No canadian Kumar, No Maneka, No IT cell



Please spare some of the care you share for Kerala elephants

Can you pls tweet about me too?

"If you're not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, & loving the people who are doing the oppressing"



― Malcolm X



The number of Tweets after pregnant Cow incident in Himachal shows you that Malcolm X is still right

In BJP ruled Himachal Pradesh, a pregnant cow was 'forcefed' explosive laden eatables. It now lives with a permanently fractured jaw. Animal right activists, woke liberals and cow vigilantes, however, are in deep slumber after their #ElephantDeath brouhaha.

Bilaspur SP Devakar Sharma told HT that a case had been registered under Section 286 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and that the accused was being investigated. While the case of cruelty toward animals is condemnable in both cases, the discrepancy in outrage was bound to be noted, especially in India where the government champions cow-protectionism and bovine vigilantism is a commonly occurring problem.