Cow Gets Wedged in Tree After Hurricane Ida Wreaks Havoc in US, Video Goes Viral
Cow Gets Wedged in Tree After Hurricane Ida Wreaks Havoc in US, Video Goes Viral

The rescue workers found the cow stuck in Florissant, Louisiana, located east of New Orleans. (Image: @StBGov/Twitter)

Responding to the video, many Twitter users expressed their concern for the cow and thanked the government for saving the stuck animal.

On Sunday, August 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Lousiana, United States, causing damage to life and property. With the loss of six lives, destroyed homes and no power, the state has declared a major disaster. With winds as strong as 22 metres per second, heavy rains have caused overflowing in many areas, uprooting trees and damaging even the emergency response systems. While the efforts to restore power and rescue operations are ongoing, people are only wondering about what the true impact of the storm has been. In such chaotic conditions, not much is known about the situations of animals and wildlife in the state. In a video tweeted by the St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana government’s Twitter account, a cow is seen stuck on a tree and being rescued by two government officials.

According to the tweet posted by the St. Bernard Parish government’s Twitter handle on September 1, the video is from a rescue operation in the Florissant area of the district in which three government officials — Tyler Acosta, David Palmer and Roy Ragan Sr. — rescued cow wedged in a tree. Two of the officials can be seen in the video, one of whohas a saw and can be seen cutting the tree’s branches to free the cow. The video taken by another government employee Louis Pomes ends before the cow is rescued.

Responding to the video, many Twitter users expressed their concern for the cow and thanked the government for saving the stuck animal. A Twitter user showed concern if using saws to cut out the tree branches could harm the cow. They wrote, “This seems like not the best way to do it. Those cut branches could gouge the poor cow… Hopefully, the cow was not injured.”

Some other users expressed dissatisfaction that the video did not show the cow being freed eventually.

A few commenters tried to guess how the cow reached up there in the first place. A Twitter user tried to explain, “The water was so high, the cow floated with it and got caught in the tree branches. The water receded a bit and now the cow is hanging in the branches.”

What do you think of the video?

first published:September 03, 2021, 17:43 IST