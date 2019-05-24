Take the pledge to vote

Cow Launches Poop Projectile at Farmer, Scares the Cr*p Out of Him

Kilburg is seen sweeping up a vacant feeding station as the cow lifts its tail to unleash feces on him before he could even react.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
A dairy farmer in the United States was caught unawares as he got hit in the face with a cow poop projectile.

Karter Kilburg made light of the incident which took place as he was cleaning a shed at his farm in Bellevue on May 13. He uploaded footage of the amusing incident and tweeted that he was standing in “direct line of fire” and revealed why he couldn’t take any evasive action as he “didn’t even stand a chance.”




Kilburg is seen sweeping up a vacant feeding station as the cow lifts its tail to unleash feces on him before he could even react.

“As you can see I waited for her so she could walk away and s*** somewhere else,” Kilburg tweeted. “Turns out she had an agenda.”

There were some funny reactions to the tweet as well, with one user writing that the video reminded her “of a relationship” she was in.




















“Typical Monday,” he wrote. The farmer joked he was thankful to God that his mouth wasn’t open.


