Cow Poops All Over ATM in MP, Man Withdraws Money Covering His Nose

A video from an ATM in Madhya Pradesh is going viral for all the wrong reasons. It so happened that a cow breached the gate of an ATM and ended up excreting inside the small premises. A local man who went to withdraw cash recorded the gloomy situation of the ATM premises and the short clip is doing the rounds on social media. The Twitter user who shared the video online claimed that the visuals come from the village of Rew in Madhya Pradesh. It is suggested that the viral cow has begun treating the ATM booth as its home.

In the viral clip, a local man who goes to withdraw cash from the electronic machine can be seen facing difficulty to do so with the cow casually seated on the floor. In addition to this, the smell of the cow dung in the enclosed became so unbearable that the man had to keep covering his nose. Standing lopsided, the local man aims to quickly finish the money withdrawing business to get out of the ATM booth. While sharing the video online, the Twitter user wrote,

“Cow dung in ATM, man’s reaction went viral. This video of Naigarhi of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is going viral where the cow has made the ATM booth a home. And the person who has come to withdraw money can be seen pressing his nose.” Watch the video below:

एटीएम में गाय ने गोबर किया, नाक बंद किए चाचा का रिएक्शन वायरल मध्यप्रदेश के रीवा के नईगढ़ी का ये वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जहां ATM बूथ को गाय ने घर बना रखा है। और एक व्यक्ति नाक दबाए पैसे निकालने पहुंचा है। ये वीडियो व्यक्ति के भतीजे ने रिकार्ड किया है। pic.twitter.com/084ecYsye2 — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) September 22, 2022

The video that made its way online on Thursday, September 22 has already amassed over 16 thousand views on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of internet users responded to the clip with vivid reactions. Many speculated that the cow must be sick and condemned the local man for recording the clip instead of taking the animal to a vet.

यह बताने के बजाय की गाय ने atm में गोबर कर रखा है अगर इस बीमार गाय की सहायता के लिए पशु चिकित्साधिकारियों के पास ट्वीट किया होता तो यह प्रशंसनीय कदम होता । घटिया रिपोर्टिंग — Sudhakar Srivastava (@Sudhaka70736573) September 23, 2022

यह विडियो जानबूझकर बनायी गयी हैं गाय बहुत दिनों से बिमार लगती हैं कोई व्यवस्था ना होने के कारण ATM को ही घर बना लिया

विडियो में शुरू से अंत तक ATM से रूपये नहीं निकले बल्कि ATM से

रूपये निकल रहें है यह दिखाने के लिए व्यक्ति ने पहले से ही एक हाथ में

रूपये रखकर रखें हैं — NKR (@NKR1008) September 22, 2022

A user joked, “I hope she’s there because of AC.”

I hop she's there bcoz of AC — Sadanand rg (@sadanand3786) September 22, 2022

A section of the internet wondered where the security guard of the ATM went. A user commented, “More than cow it is important to pay attention to the fact that where was the ATM guard.”

गाय से ज्यादा इस बात पर ध्यान दिया जाना जरूरी है कि एटीएम का गार्ड कहाँ था? — Yogesh Tiwari Every Life matters (@Yogesh_Maize) September 22, 2022

One more added, “But generally there are security guards at an ATM. How did the cow enter the booth?”

But generally to ATM me security guard hote hai na ? Phir gay under kese aa gai … ? — Manisha Patel (@Manishapetal) September 22, 2022

A netizen wrote, “ATM should be cleaned.”

ATM should be cleaned 🙂 — Eleena Biswas (@EleenaBiswas) September 22, 2022

The video was apparently filmed by a relative of the local man.

