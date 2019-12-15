Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'Cowards': Hallmark Channel Faces Flak for Pulling Ads Featuring Lesbian Couple Marrying, Kissing

The Hallmark Channel pulled four ads from wedding-planning company Zola after certain sections outraged against the advertisements featuring same-sex couples.

News18.com

Updated:December 15, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Cowards': Hallmark Channel Faces Flak for Pulling Ads Featuring Lesbian Couple Marrying, Kissing
Groups like One Million Moms in the United States complained against the Zola ad for not being family friendly | Image credit: YouTube/Zola

The Hallmark Channel, part of the Hallmark Cards group, has come under fire taking down an advertisement featuring a lesbian couple getting married after pressure from critics.

The company recently pulled four ads from wedding-planning company Zola from its channel after certain sections of people outraged against the advertisements featuring same-sex couples. Similar ads featuring heterosexual couples were not pulled down.

In response, Zola has said it will remove all its other ads from Hallmark. The company issued a statement in response stating "All kisses, couples and marriages are equal celebrations of love" and they will "no longer be advertising on Hallmark" post the incident.

The ads were pulled following outrage by One Million Moms, a wing of the Christian-right American Family Association, called for a boycott of Hallmark for airing the ads on their network. The organisation posted a call to action for its supporters on its websites, adding that though Hallmark was "usually safe for family viewing. But unfortunately, that is not the case anymore." The main complaint was against a kiss shared by the lesbian couple getting married in the ad. Hallmark clarified saying they pulled the ads after complains they were "distracting from the purpose of our (Hallmark's) network, which is to provide entertainment value.”

Nevertheless, the incident has caused outrage against Hallmark Channel, both on social media and off it. Several netizens criticized the move by the channel as "homophobic" and also called for a "boycott" of the channel for caving to "bigoted" pressure from anti-LGBTQIA groups.

Taking to Twitter, author Allie Larkin wrote, "...this makes me so sad. The idea that family-friendly can’t include all kinds of families is hurtful and heartbreaking. I want to see love stories that reflect everyone’s experiences".

Others also joined the protest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram