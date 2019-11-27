Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Cows Are Being Given The VR Experience In Russia To Increase Production of Milk

A Russian dairy farm might have found the secret to a cow's happiness, and it is way more tech-oriented than you would have ever expected.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 27, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Cows Are Being Given The VR Experience In Russia To Increase Production of Milk
A Russian dairy farm might have found the secret to a cow's happiness, and it is way more tech-oriented than you would have ever expected.

A Russian dairy farm might have found the secret to a cow's happiness, and it is way more tech-oriented than you would have ever expected.

With an aim towards keeping their bovine friends happier, a Russian dairy farm strapped virtual reality headsets to its cows in an experiment. It attempted to improve their well being and increase milk production, reported Daily Mail.

The research was based on Dutch and Scottish findings that environmental conditions have a significant effect on a cow's health and subsequently milk production; the report cited the Ministry of Agriculture as revealing.

According to the report, farmers from the Krasnogorsk farm near Moscow worked with vets, developers and consultants to attach virtual reality headsets onto cows and show them simulations of a summer field. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food in Moscow has said that the study reported a reduction in anxiety among the cows along with improved emotional mood in the herd, the report revealed.

The study will also observe whether the improved mood of the herd has any positive effect on milk production as well. The report says that the hardware was developed by taking a human VR headset and then molding it according to the specifications of the animal's head.

Researchers than tweaked the colour palette in the software so that it catered to the cow's vision, who can only perceive dull shades as well as yellow and blue. Cows cannot perceive red or green, the report revealed.

