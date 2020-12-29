Cowshed to Courtroom: Milkman's Daughter Cracks Law Exam, All Set to Become Judge in Rajasthan

The rags to riches stories are always the best ones and Udaipur's Sonal Sharma's inspirational tale is no different. The daughter of a milkman, Sonal has studied all her life in a cowshed and is now going to become a judge as she has cracked the Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) examination in 2018.

Sonal(26) stood first in the BA, LLB and LLM exams and after completing training for a year, will be now posted as a first-class magistrate in a sessions court in Rajasthan, reported TOI.

A regular day for Sonal is waking up at 4 am to help her father Khyali Lal Sharma in milking the cows, cleaning the shed, collecting dung and then distributing milk to the locals.

The exam results were declared last year in December but Sonal was on the waiting list because she fell short of just one mark in the general cut off list. However, she climbed up on the list when a few candidates who were selected did not join the service and the government then asked those in the waiting list to fill up the spots, Sonal's mentor Satyendra Singh Sankhla was quoted by TOI as saying.

However, this path to being selected wasn't easy for Sonal. When the seven vacant seats were reported, Sonal filled a writ petition in the Rajasthan High Court a few months back. The court issued orders for her to join one of the slots recently.

When Sonal got to know that seven candidates who got selected but didn't join RJS 2018, she filed a writ with the Rajasthan High Court in September.

Sonal's struggles have finally borne fruits but the path to it was never easy. Not being able to afford tuitions or costly books, she used to cycle to her college before her classes started and study in the library. She had a makeshift table made out of empty oil cans placed at a corner of their cowshed where she used to study while taking care of their cattle.

Talking about her family's struggles, Sonal reportedly told TOI how her parents struggled to get her the best education by getting loans for books or courses she needed.

"Most of the time, my chappals would be smeared with the cow dung. When I was in school, I felt ashamed to tell my classmates that I was from a milkman's family. But now, I feel proud of my parents," she signed off.