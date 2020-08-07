BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Coyote With Head Stuck in Glass Jar Rescued by Conservation Officers, Netizens Laud the Efforts

British Columbia Conservation Officers rescue a coyote/The Columbia Valley Pioneer

In a miraculous escape for a coyote whose head was stuck in a glass jar, the Conservation Officer Service in British Columbia successfully saved the beast reaching timely on spot and tranquilizing the animal.

The responsibility of the conservation officers involves saving animals stuck in unexpected situations.

Recently, the Conservation Officer Service in British Columbia successfully carried the rescue operation of a coyote who was found with its head stuck in a glass jar.

The news was shared on the Facebook and Twitter account of BC CO Service. It read, “CO's in #MapleRidge freed a coyote that had a glass jar stuck on its head.

COs tranquillized the animal, removed the jar & poured water over its body to cool it down. The coyote recovered in the shade (with a water dish beside it). CO's stayed until it began to regain mobility.”

After the officers were informed, they arrived on the spot to rescue the animal. As stated by Columbia Valley Pioneer, officer Chris Miller mentioned, “Officers located a small male coyote with a large glass jar stuck on its head. The coyote seemed exhausted but was still mobile.”

The operation started with the officers tranquillizing the animal. The jar was then taken out using hand soap. After checking the coyote for any injuries or bruises, the officers put it into the shade to protect it from the heat.

The video, watched over 17 thousand times on Twitter, received appreciation from the netizens.

A user said, “Thank you for saving him and staying with him. So frightening for the poor thing. This happens too often to wildlife. So sad.”

Here’s what others had to add:

The 'brave' efforts by officers-in-charge of British Columbia are being applauded across social media platforms as being sympathetic and timely. Officer Chris Miller noted the timely arrival of concerned officers on the scene soon after and searched for the animal's rescue.

