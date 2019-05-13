English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Crawling Sensation’ Turns Out To Be a Spider Living Inside Man’s Ear
A man was left shocked after a doctor told him the itchy “crawling sensation” he was seeking treatment for was actually a spider weaving a web inside his ear.
Dr. Zhang Pan, of the Affiliated Hospital of Yangzhou University in East China’s Jiangsu Province, said he didn’t notice the spider inside the man’s ear at first.
“I didn’t notice it when inspecting [his ear] with the naked eye,” Dr. Pan said. “However, using an endoscope, I discovered the small spider inside.”
The unnamed patient turned to the ENT specialist after complaining of constant itching and a “crawling sensation” in his ear.
A shocking video shows Dr. Zhang reaching into the patient’s ear with a needle and then filling his ear canal with a few drops of saline.
The spider, which appears to have weaved a large web covering the entire ear canal, is very quickly driven out by the presence of liquid.
The doctor said the patient could have sustained damage to his ear canal had he delayed treatment.
He has advised people to seek immediate medical attention if they find an insect or spider in their ear.
Though there are methods to remove the pests – such as using a torch to draw out mosquitoes and moths or drowning a creepy-crawly in oil – the safest way is still to visit a doctor, Zhang added.
