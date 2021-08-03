Creased Paper, Bamboo Fibres: Trump Supporters' Bizzare Claims During Vote Audit

Former US President Donald Trump and his supporters continue to peddle misinformation regarding the 2020 presidential elections that saw the Republican party candidate losing to Joe Biden. In a relentless campaign, Trump supporters in Arizona state’s Maricopa County had been demanding an audit of the votes since the traditionally Republican county turned Democratic in 2020.

The latest audit conducted by the Republican party supporters took place in June and there were several bizarre claims emerging from the process. According to a report by the New Yorker, people examining carton after carton of paper ballots cast by Arizonans used microscopes to investigate allegations that some ballots had been filled out by machines or were Asian counterfeits with telltale bamboo fibres. Auditors also looked for creases in mail-in ballots, to find out whether they had been legitimately sent in envelopes or dumped in bulk, as the former president suggested were dumped in bulk.

The Republican supporters hired auditors from Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based company that consults with clients on software security, to audit Maricopa County’s election results. New Yorker reports that the CEO of Cyber Ninja, Doug Logan had claimed that members of the “deep state,” such as the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) agents, have intentionally spread disinformation about the election.

Another claim, according to the New Yorker report made by the auditors mentioned that the vote had tallied about seventy thousand more mail-in ballots than had been postmarked. Following this claim, one Republican state senator proposed a recall of Arizona’s electoral votes for Biden.

According to USA Today, Biden won Arizona by nearly 10,500 votes and Maricopa County by over 45,100 votes, auditors hand counted the 2.1 million ballots in the county. It was later claimed by Trump supporters that an election audit in Maricopa County found 2,50,000 fraudulent ballots; however, that was not true.

Supporters of Trump, who believe in the Big Lie, claimed that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from the American people, as the former president himself reiterated on multiple occasions.

