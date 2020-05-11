Creativity is Flagpole of Innovation: Ratan Tata's Note for Entrepreneurs Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ratan Tata, who retired from the Tata Group in 2012, in a note to all entrepreneurs on social media, has asked them to adapt so as to be able to get through the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in a halt in economic activity.

The billionaire, who is known to have a soft spot for startups, is leading by example after he recently invested, in his personal capacity, an undisclosed amount in an 18-year-old entrepreneur's pharma start-up Generic Aadhaar.

His other investments include various startups like Ola, Paytm, Snapdeal, CureFit, Urban Ladder and Avanti Finance.

"It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create," the chairman of Tata Trusts wrote in a note on Instagram on Monday.

Tata wrote that he hoped that entrepreneurs will find ways to run their operations in a better way as a result of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

"In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today. I hope that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis," Tata wrote.

The 82-year-old is confident that entrepreneurs will be able to get their creative juices flowing and find different methods to modify businesses structures for the future, keeping in mind the challenges.

