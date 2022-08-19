Creature With Mouth And No Anus is Not The Earliest Human Ancestor, Finds Study

A 2017 study claimed that a tiny creature, with a big mouth and no anus, is not the earliest ancestor of humans, as previously thought. Now, the mystery of this 500 million years old, microscopic being has been solved. The creature, named Saccorhytus coronarius, was put under deuterostomes, an evolutionary lineage which humans are a part of. Deuterostomes are the group of organisms that feature a vertebrate. A study, published in Nature, has found that actually the creature should be put under a different category called protostome.

Most of the organisms that we see today are bilaterally symmetrical. Such animals are categorised under primary two groups. Humans and other vertebrate animals belong to the deuterostomes, while creatures like bugs and crabs fall under the protostome category.

“We are back to square one in the search for the earliest animal with a secondary mouth. The next oldest deuterostome fossil is nearly 20 million years younger,” said Shuhai Xiao, a part of the international team working on the project, in a statement. Xiao explained that the two groups likely separated biologically, roughly 550 million years ago.

The creature which sparked the years-long research was discovered in 2012. Researchers from China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, developed a team that dedicated its time to dig up additional specimens. To their surprise, they found hundreds of specimens of an organism, which was once believed to be rare.

The aspect which changed the perspective of the scientists was its mouth. Initially, the researchers observed, what they thought, were holes surrounding the mouth of the Saccorhytus. This made them consider that the organism might be a deuterostome. On closer inspection, using powerful X-rays, they realised that what they thought as holes were actually the base of the spine that had snapped off from the organism.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here