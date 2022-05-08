Cred's New Ad with Sonu Nigam and Shaan is Blessing Twitter Feeds with 90s Aesthetics

Cred’s new ad featuring 90s singing icons, Sonu Nigam and Shaan, has taken viewers to a trip down memory lane. The advert that has the aesthetics and feel of the 90s shows the singer duo having fun in myriad backgrounds including a jungle and a desert. The ad copies the format of 90s pop videos, a genre Shaan and Sonu Nigam ruled at that time. Netizens have been posting memes and takes on the video since its release:

“Danced all the way to the 90s with my brother #SonuNigam."

Danced all the way to the 90s with my brother #SonuNigam 🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/hDT5U1ggml— Shaan (@singer_shaan) May 4, 2022

“I would play CRED bounty everyday for the rest of my life if they just bring Sonu Nigam and Shaan together for a complete album."

I would play CRED bounty everyday for the rest of my life if they just bring Sonu Nigam and Shaan together for a complete album. https://t.co/REje03Jm8s— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 4, 2022

“Me and my friend coming out from the class after doing an argument with the teacher:"

Me and my friend coming out from the class after doing an argument with the teacher:- https://t.co/mxWOTUOkfx pic.twitter.com/zVlcYVWMtX— MainKiyaanJi👄 (@shalusterr) May 4, 2022

“guys outside: nahi mila mujhe pyaar toh kya, guys in dms: can i disturb the cutest girl for a min?"

guys outside: nahi mila mujhe pyaar toh kyaguys in dms: can i disturb the cutest girl for a min? https://t.co/neFAtyhfZE — DIVI IS A SUPER HOT PERSON (@diviissuperhot) May 4, 2022

“Munna Bhai and circuit after beating the shit out of Dr. Asthana."

Munna Bhai and circuit after beating the shit out of Dr. Asthana https://t.co/rx0tXTTfCJ pic.twitter.com/nwYk627QBd— Shreeta🪐 (@abeyyyrrr) May 4, 2022

“Me and my friend getting Duster from c section."

Me and my friend getting Duster from c section https://t.co/SCHceQMPfU pic.twitter.com/C47dCYOkcT— Feel Hapi official 🌈 (@FeelHapi) May 4, 2022

“MI and CSK walking out of the playoffs race."

MI and CSK walking out of the playoffs race https://t.co/8jCTJVohRm pic.twitter.com/f52AI0KMVQ— Shivangi (@memekaynat) May 4, 2022

“guys I think we found the antidote to Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and all the remakes."

guys I think we found the antidote to Tony Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi and all the remakes 🤌 https://t.co/6A91BF7Owa— Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) May 4, 2022

“Crush : I like Music

Next day me & my bois :"

Crush : I like Music 😍😍Next day me & my bois : https://t.co/vJ11yEEyVr pic.twitter.com/zRpHjAwov8 — 🆂🅰🆃🆅🅸 🅵🅰🅸🅻 (@HiTechHumour) May 4, 2022

Cred’s last ad resembled the vintage ad of Nirma that featured Ramayan-fame actor Deepika Chikhalia. Karisma Kapoor played Chikhalia’s role. Dressed in a white saree and with a Doordarshan filter, Kapoor transports viewers to a different era. Through the ad, Kapoor introduces CRED bounty, an invite-based feature that will let the brand’s members win prizes during this season of the IPL. The ad was conceptualised and written by Tanmay Bhat, Devaiah Bopanna, Puneet Chadha, and Deep Joshi. The film is produced by EarlyMan Films and directed by Ayappa. Karan Malhotra has composed the music.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.