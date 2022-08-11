'Creepy': Canada's 'Breathing Tree' Leaves Internet Puzzled

A video of a tree has gone viral, leaving many social media users puzzled. While our science textbooks told us that plants were as much a living as humans, visuals of tree heaving is a phenomenon that has not been seen before. The video posted on YouTube by Viral Hog shows an incident from Canada’ Calgary where a tree with a crack in its trunk appeared to be breathing heavily. The incident was captured on camera by a man who helped assist hazard trees. Following heavy rainfall and strong winds in Calgary in June, the man had gone for assisting hazard trees when he spotted the unusual phenomena.

“After taking down a few in the area that had fallen and got hung up in other trees, we heard a loud “crack” and saw this tree,” the person said. He further explained that the wind blowing made the tree look like it was breathing,” read the caption shared along with the video.

The video garnered over 5.5 million views and a flood of online reactions. Users said that they had not seen anything like that in their life and the visuals appeared to be from a movie.

Terming the video “creepy”, a user wrote that it looked like it belong to Strangers Things, a Nextflix series on supernatural forces and secret government exploits. A second user called the video “freaky”.

“Here seem to be some movements on the ground as well,” read the third comment.

Another user was intrigued to know about the backstory of the phenomena and wondered what had caused the crack in the first place. “Wonder if the tree will live ..reminds me of a Rumi poem ” that in nature does not break ..bends..” so curious what caused this crack ..forests are known to heave in the wind with Duffy mossy forest floors,” they wrote.

Had you seen a breathing tree before?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here