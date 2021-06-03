Creepy or Mesmerising? Glow in the Dark Scorpion has Left Netizens Confused

With devilish looks and venomous pincers, scorpions might not be the most loved animals on the internet. But a recent video featuring a glowing scorpion has been doing rounds for its sheer fascination. It has not only left netizens baffled but intrigued as some are finding the video creepy and others mesmerizing.

The clip shared by The Reptile Zoo’s Insta handle features the arachnids under black light. What was more captivating was the fact that the scorpion was glowing in the dark. With numerous babies clasped on its body, it assumed a neon shade of colour and was beaming a fluorescent glow when put under dark light. Its pincers and claws were shining bright except the body, which looked more of a blue tone. The reason could be countless babies on its back. The young ones do not glow till the time they develop their exoskeletons.

Since it has been shared, the video has gone viral attracting over 17000 likes and still counting. From the countless reactions it has received, some users are finding it creepy while others are dubbing it adorable.

The first of the comments on the post bore, “I was not prepared for this on my feed. I need a warning,” while the next one had a contrary opinion on the same and wrote, “Can’t quite explain it, but I think that’s adorable."Whereas, the third one summed, “This creeps me out yet fascinates me at the same time…”

As per Kids Discover website, all scorpions fluoresce under ultraviolet light, such as electric blacklight or natural moonlight. The blue-green glow is credited to a substance found in the tough coating of their exoskeleton which is called a cuticle. Scientists are of the belief that once the scorpions shed their shells, they don’t glow until their cuticle hardens. Although the glowing property in arachnids lasts for millions of years, scientists are dubious of the function it serves.

