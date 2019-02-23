Creepy 'Pikachu' Made of Butter is Freaking Everyone Out on the Internet

Whatever you imagine they can make with butter in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/9vTIK8esyA — Başocan (@wasizdaz) February 22, 2019

In today's dose of creepy things found on the Internet is a nightmarish Pikachu made out of butter.The fictional, bright yellow creature became popular worldwide after it was introduced in the cartoon series 'Pokemon' as the close aid of the protagonist Ash Ketchum. And now, with the film POKEMON Detective Pikachu's trailer already out, the world is breathlessly awaiting another glimpse of the lovable character.But taking things to a new high is a eatery in Turkey that has crafted a Pikachu out of butter. Only, the results are not quite what you would expect.An image of the pasty, yellow creation was shared on Twitter by US based journalist Jared Holt who posted it with the caption, "This is a Pikachu made of butter that I saw in Istanbul. I cannot stop thinking about it."According to further comments, Holt came across the little replica at Istiklal street in Istanbul. While the 'sculpture' did resemble Pikachu, this version lacked the original's inherent cuteness. Instead, it ended up looking like bad clone with a button eyes.As is usual with most weird things, Twitter had many reactions.Good luck not thinking about that face when you go to bed tonight.