'Creepy Pot' Loaded with Chicken Bones Used as Curse to Murder People in Ancient Athens, Says Study

A creepy container, along with a bronze coin was unearthed from the Classical Commercial Building in Ancient Agora of Athens in 2006. The ceramic jar, which was covered with inscriptions, had dismembered chicken bones loaded in it.

A study concluded that the creepy container might represent the curse, which was made 2,321 years ago. According to the study, the pot’s presentation indicates that it was a binding curse that would have engulfed its 55 intended victims. And the names of those 55 people have been engraved on the pot.

The ceramic jar was discovered near burned pyres, which also had animal remains. The study claimed that the placement had been done to increase the power of the curse.

In an interview with Live Science, a paper author and classicist from Yale University, Jessica Lamont shared her analysis of the ‘creepy pot.’ She said that it contained dismembered head and lower limbs of a young chicken. Further analysis of the bones has revealed that the chicken was around 7 months at the time it was killed, which probably could have a special meaning according to the professor.

Professor Lamont claimed that the chicken’s inability to protect itself would have been transferred to the individuals, whose names are mentioned on the container. She further explained that by twisting off and piercing the head and lower legs of the chicken, their victims too would have also become incapable of using the same body parts.

The professor further said that dozens of people cursed on the chytra were prevented from using their sense organs and lower limbs. She explained that the pot has a large iron nail driven through it, which is another aspect of why she believes that the pot is a curse assemblage.

The Yale professor highlighted that there was a difference in handwriting on the pot, which indicates that two or more people were involved in it.

Lamont further revealed that the characters ‘Η̣ΔΟΥ̣ΜΕΝ’ is covering the pot, which has been speculated might be ‘we bind’, which further hints writer’s magical intent.

