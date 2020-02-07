'Creepy' Robot Sent to 'Detect' Coronavirus in US Park Gets Kicked Out for Not Having Permit

A five-foot tall robot, built to detect coronavirus in the United States was given the boot from a park in Manhattan on its first day on the job as it lacked the requisite paperwork for operating on the premises.

The droid, which was designed by the Pennsylvania-based robotics company Promobot and eerily reminiscent of a sci-fi costume fair, was sent back within hours of its arrival in Bryant Park. It was meant to detect persons potentially affected by the deadly novel cornovirus outbreak by asking park-goers a set of pertinent questions regarding their health.

According to the founder of Promobot, Oleg Kivorkutsev, the bot was built to spread awareness about coronavirus and help the medical fraternity by detecting symptoms through interactive surveys with people it met on the street or in specific locations, New York Post reported.

A similar bot was previously seen in Times Square handing out surgical masks to passersby to help them prevent catching the virus.

The bot nevertheless was unable to convince authorities at Bryant Park Corp who maintained that any commercial entity, human or AI, needed a permit to carry out operations within the premises and the bot clearly had none.

The bot, versions of which are available from the starting price of $25,000, can not only detect the virus but also sing Beatles songs and dance to pop music. However, in a previous test with about 300 subjects that the bot surveyed, none of the the respondents reported being affected.

The robot received quite an unpopular reception on social media as well with many calling it "creepy" and "dystopic".

Hey, what the hell. We're living in a dystopian nightmare you guyshttps://t.co/9oMxlqKeCs — Jonathan "Simpin' Ain't Easy" Hilburg (@jhilburg) February 6, 2020

Everybody gangsta until the robot starts beeping — Chill~Waves🌊 (@waves_chill) February 6, 2020

This is not the first instance of artificial intelligence being used to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak which has already killed over 600 people and affected thousands. A 'robot doctor' was recently used to treat the first coronavirus patients the US while "robot waiters" were seen delivering food and supplies to quarantined patients in a Chinese hotel.

In fact, robots are being heavily deployed in the frontlines in China where the crisis is the deepest. Over 30 disinfection robots designed and produced by a Shanghai-based enterprise have entered major hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, to combat the epidemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

