'Crepe' Wikipedia Page Edited to Call it a 'Type of Dosa' in Perfect Desi Clapback

Dosa, the South Indian food staple, has been much maligned on social media of late, starting from being dunked in a ton of cheese to being slapped into ice creams. It has also often been culturally appropriated, much like the Desi roti, both of which are variously referred to as versions of “pancakes" or “bread" or “crepe" by unfamiliar non-Indians. The Wikipedia page for Dosa reads, “A dosa is a thin pancake originating from South India, made from a fermented batter predominantly consisting of lentils and rice." In an earlier update, the definition had included “crepe" alongside “pancake". Seemingly to lash back at the pinning of Dosa’s definition on pancakes, presumably an Indian person decided to edit the Wikipedia page for crepe, writing, “A crêpe or crepe is a very thin type of dosa."

The current Wikipedia page for crêpe has since been updated to include Dosa as a “similar" dish. It now reads: “A crêpe or crepe… is a very thin type of pancake similar to dosa, a savoury counterpart from Southern India." The definition of Dosa continues to be the same. The page for crêpe flags multiple issues, need for citations and “tone or style" that’s not similar to the encyclopaedic tone used by Wikipedia. Since anyone can edit Wikipedia, pranksters regularly mess around with definitions on there for various purposes.

The following image shows the earlier definition of both dishes.

The image below shows the current Wikipedia page for crêpe, changed since.

It’s just further proof that one doesn’t mess with Desi food without repercussions. Recently, an etiquette coach shared a rather well-intentioned video on how one should enjoy their Indian meal. The video found its way onto Twitter and, needless to say, it didn’t go down well. The etiquette coach claimed that dal, curry or rajma should not be poured over the entire serving of rice and only be doled out one spoonful at a time, that veggies can be mixed with dal but no more than two food items should be mixed together, and also that curd should not be mixed with everything. It does beg the question: who on Earth cares about what other people are mixing together on their own plate? Needless to say, the coach was trolled quite a bit on social media.

