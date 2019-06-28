English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amritsari 'Kulche Chole' on ICC World Cup Menu Delights Union Minister Puri
'Our food is not new to the world. You will find an Indian restaurant anywhere in the world,' Puri tweeted, tagging an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 invitation card.
File photo of Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday was delighted to see a dish from Punjab served at the India-West Indies match in Manchester.
"In the last match with West Indies, I was delighted to see Amritsari 'kulche chole' in the official (breakfast) menu meant for the Press," he said.
"Our food is not new to the world. You will find an Indian restaurant anywhere in the world," Puri tweeted, tagging an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 invitation card.
Puri had unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary elections from Punjab's Amritsar seat in the recently held elections.
