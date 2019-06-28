Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Amritsari 'Kulche Chole' on ICC World Cup Menu Delights Union Minister Puri

'Our food is not new to the world. You will find an Indian restaurant anywhere in the world,' Puri tweeted, tagging an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 invitation card.

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amritsari 'Kulche Chole' on ICC World Cup Menu Delights Union Minister Puri
File photo of Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday was delighted to see a dish from Punjab served at the India-West Indies match in Manchester.

"In the last match with West Indies, I was delighted to see Amritsari 'kulche chole' in the official (breakfast) menu meant for the Press," he said.

"Our food is not new to the world. You will find an Indian restaurant anywhere in the world," Puri tweeted, tagging an ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 invitation card.

Puri had unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary elections from Punjab's Amritsar seat in the recently held elections.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram