2-min read

Cricket Australia's Cheeky Birthday Wish For Damien Fleming Has Left Tendulkar Fans Fuming

A tweet posted by Cricket Australia on Tuesday sent Sachin Tendulkar's fans into a tizzy.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 24, 2018, 1:00 PM IST
Cricket Australia / Twitter
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the world’s best batsman, turns 45 on Tuesday. So does the former Australian pace bowler Damien Fleming.

As the country recalled and celebrated their favourite memories of the cricketing legend Sachin, it was a video posted by Cricket Australia that has left several Sachin fans fuming on the microblogging site Twitter.

The video shows the Aussie pacer Damien Fleming getting Sachin out clean bowled with an inswinger in an ODI in Perth during the 2000 Carlton & United Series.




Unimpressed by their tongue-in-cheek humour, Indian fans hit back at Cricket Australia. "I believe, Aussie's are doing ball tampering from long time ago. Only it came into picture with proof this year. You are lucky @bowlologist as you didn't got caught, Happy birthday..." wrote one irked fan.

























However, there were many who took the Tendulkar dismissal video sportingly.







Interestingly, the 48-year-old Damien Fleming is currently in India, enjoying his commentating stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

