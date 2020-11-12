Australia's Jersey for T20i Series Against India is a Work of Art. But What Does it Signify?

Cricket Australia has released a new jersey for the men’s team for the upcoming series against India. The jersey symbolises the indigenous people of the country. The cricket board posted a picture of all-rounder Mitchell Starc donning the jersey on its official Twitter handle.

“The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the AUS v IND Dettol T20 series!” wrote Cricket Australia along with the picture.

According to the board, the jersey has been designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke and Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagen. In another picture, they explained the significance of the various patterns embedded in the jersey which tells the story since the 1868 cricket team.

The river and land stand for the connection between families. The green circles represent the strength between the people and their continuing journey. The stars mark the ancestors, those who came before. There is also a unique symbol having orange circles drawn in a pattern which are “Walkabout Wickets: Past, Present and Future Aboriginal Cricketers”.

On the backside of the jersey, there is an emblem-like design which represents 11 men around a campfire referring to the 1868 cricket team. This symbolises, “Thousands of years of men leading, fighting, educating and standing strong for community”.

The unique design of the jersey has attracted a lot of praise from the fans on social media.

“I love everything about this. Any chance you’re releasing a polo version?” wrote a Twitter user.

Some Indian fans compared the new design with Rangoli, while there were others who urged the BCCI to do something similar for the Indian cricket team. “Dear @BCCI, please try something like this. We don’t want to see the kids wear them again and again,” wrote a fan with a picture of the Indian jersey.

India is scheduled to tour Australia for ODIs, T20Is and Test series which start later this month. Earlier, the squad was announced for the same.