3-min read

'Cricket Cheats': Twitter Lashes Out at Steve Smith and Team Over Ball-Tampering Controversy

While world cricketers expressed their disappointment over the ball-tampering controversy, a lot of memes also surfaced following the unfortunate incident.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 25, 2018, 9:58 PM IST
Image credits: 9 News Perth / YouTube
A lot has unfolded in the past 24 hours in the world of cricket.

The reputation of Australia's cricket team is in complete shambles after captain Steve Smith confessed to coming up with a plan with senior players to "cheat" South Africa by tampering with the ball in the third test.

Smith and Cameron Bancroft, the fielder chosen to carry out the tampering, admitted to cheating after Bancroft was caught on television using a piece of sticky tape to rub dirt into the ball, then trying to hide the tape down his trousers when umpires suspected something was up.

In an extraordinary press conference, Bancroft admitted to ball-tampering and Smith revealed it was the idea of the team management during the lunch break.



Steve Smith has stepped down as the captain of the Australian cricket team following the sandpapergate that has tainted Australia's image in the cricket world.

“The Australian camp has been lecturing people lately on how the game should be played and a line that shouldn’t be crossed. Some of the stuff that has come out of the Australian camp, especially, has been laughable, former England captain Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports.

Disgusted by the unfortunate incident, cricketers and social commentators from all over the world took to Twitter to express their disappointment.



































As for the meme world, they did what they had to do.

























justmanlythings

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on



As for Cameron Bancroft, this tweet dated 2013 didn't age really well.




International Cricket Council (ICC) has handed one-match ban and 100% of match fee to Steve Smith. While Bancroft has been fined 75% of his match fee.

