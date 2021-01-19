News18 Logo

Cricket Commentary Hijacked Social Media as India Defeated Australia, But Not Everyone Enjoyed it
Cricket Commentary Hijacked Social Media as India Defeated Australia, But Not Everyone Enjoyed it

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Team India registered a historic win against Australia in the Test cricket series by clinching 2-1 victory on Tuesday. India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane. The team has been lauded for winning the match in a nail-biting contest and messages poured in for the men in blue.

ALSO READ: 'See You At Gabba': Tim Paine's Sledge to Ashwin Goes Viral as India Script Memorable Test Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secertary Jay Shah were among the first ones to congratulate the team. For cricket fans on Twitter it was a moment of celebration and jubilation and cricket started trending on the social media platform soon.

ALSO READ: Pujara's Solid Show Inspires Memes as Bruised Batsman Braves Nasty Blows from Australia Quicks

But not everyone is fond of cricket and do not necessarily share the emotions. For such people, cricket Twitter's celebratory mode is bit too much to handle. While the country united to celebrate for team India, the non-fans of cricket seemed to be looking for that quite corner as the world around them erupted in elation over the victory. Some are even looking for a mute button to silence the cricket Twitter, well, because it is too much to handle.

Take a look at the tweets:

The three-wicket win at the Gabba on the final day meant that India have won an unprecedented back-to-back Test series victory Down Under. Australia captain Tim Paine graciously admitted that they were outplayed by the Indians.

"We were here to win the series, but we have just been outplayed by a disciplined and tough Indian side who fully deserve the series win. We have to look back over a lot of things, and we'll go through it as a group.


