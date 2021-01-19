Cricket Commentary Hijacked Social Media as India Defeated Australia, But Not Everyone Enjoyed it

Team India registered a historic win against Australia in the Test cricket series by clinching 2-1 victory on Tuesday. India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane. The team has been lauded for winning the match in a nail-biting contest and messages poured in for the men in blue.

ALSO READ: 'See You At Gabba': Tim Paine's Sledge to Ashwin Goes Viral as India Script Memorable Test Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secertary Jay Shah were among the first ones to congratulate the team. For cricket fans on Twitter it was a moment of celebration and jubilation and cricket started trending on the social media platform soon.

ALSO READ: Pujara's Solid Show Inspires Memes as Bruised Batsman Braves Nasty Blows from Australia Quicks

But not everyone is fond of cricket and do not necessarily share the emotions. For such people, cricket Twitter's celebratory mode is bit too much to handle. While the country united to celebrate for team India, the non-fans of cricket seemed to be looking for that quite corner as the world around them erupted in elation over the victory. Some are even looking for a mute button to silence the cricket Twitter, well, because it is too much to handle.

Take a look at the tweets:

how do I mute cricket twitter — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) January 19, 2021

some of us are WORKING and you're all watching cricket?? — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) January 19, 2021

My Twitter account is full of obsessive cricket fans (nuts) analysing every ball and stroke of the #AUSvsIND test match. Thinking of muting all of them for a day or two. (I don't frankly care about the game) — Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) January 19, 2021

cricket twitter and football twitter scare the shit out of me — Suzanne️‍ (@stfusuzanne) January 19, 2021

Just wondering why the all powerful AI of Twitter keeps suggesting for me the topics "cricket" and "sport" when I have literally zero interest in both of them...@Twitter ? — drmarcosacchi (@drmarcosacchi) January 19, 2021

Aaj pura Twitter hi Cricket numa ho gya — Ravi Kumar (@whoravikumar) January 19, 2021

Twitter's so drunk on cricket that people are putting asterisks writing important non cricket news in caps to get attention! #AUSvIND — Aakanksha Singh (@Hallelujah_20) January 19, 2021

The three-wicket win at the Gabba on the final day meant that India have won an unprecedented back-to-back Test series victory Down Under. Australia captain Tim Paine graciously admitted that they were outplayed by the Indians.

"We were here to win the series, but we have just been outplayed by a disciplined and tough Indian side who fully deserve the series win. We have to look back over a lot of things, and we'll go through it as a group.