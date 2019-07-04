Conspiracy Theory 2.0: Former Pakistani Cricketer Accuses England, New Zealand of Match Fixing

If there is one thing other than the moody English weather and stubborn washouts that has come to dominate the World Cup this time, it is conspiracy theories.

Team Time Machine Pakistan instantly comes to mind. We have all been hearing the ways that their campaign this time was similar to Pakistan’s run to the trophy in 1992 – up till Wednesday – when the ghost of World Cup Past abandoned its efforts midway after England triumphed over New Zealand.

And what a crazy, fateful route it had been for them. So, when all that came to an unexpected end, Pak fans burst into a paroxysm of inexplicable sadness.

One such aggrieved Pakistani is former cricketer Rashid Latif, who opened fire against England and New Zealand, accusing both sides of match-fixing so as to prevent Pakistan from entering the semi-finals of the tournament.

Latif slammed the Kiwis for an extremely unimpressive batting display that saw them get bundled out for 186 against England, after the hosts set a target of 306 runs.

England thus won the game by 119 runs and ensured their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup, while New Zealand slumped down to the fourth spot, two points ahead of Pakistan who has one game remaining.

Speaking at a Pakistani talk show, Game on Hai, Latif admitted that he felt New Zealand “allowed” England to win. “England bowled Joe Root and Adil Rashid for 4 or 5 overs after New Zealand lost 4 wickets, in order to reduce the margin of victory. England intentionally batted slow and avoided scoring 370-odd, so that the margin of victory wouldn’t be big enough,” he said.

According to Latif, the teams conspired to construe a scenario which eliminates any realistic chances for Pakistan to make it to the semis, even as they prepare to face Bangladesh in their final group stage game on Friday.

The former cricketer and the hosts later also discussed the LBW dismissal of Kiwi batsman Henry Nicholls, stating that it was “further evidence” to their theory.

However, Latif is not the first to make such outlandish declarations.

Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali also came out on live TV and declared that India is conspiring to make Pakistan lose. The plot to his prophecy was such: Indian is losing matches on purpose, just like New Zealand did in 1992.

Ali had said that he believed that India will intentionally lose to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka because they ‘never want Pakistan to reach the semifinals’.

“India have played five matches and they will never want Pakistan to reach the semifinals. They are yet to play Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Everyone saw the manner in which they beat Afghanistan…” Ali said on ARY News.