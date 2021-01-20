Cricket Diplomacy: PM Modi Calls Australia 'Competitor on Field, Partner Off it' after India Wins Test

The country has been in the mood of joy and cheer ever since a young Team India became the first to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years. And now, the victory has translated to some 'cricket diplomacy' on Twitter with heads of states of both countries congratulating each other on their performance.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a congratulatory tweet from his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

Tagging Modi, Morrison tweeted, "Congratulations Narendra Modi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard-fought contest between the game’s best teams and players. Commiserations to Tim Paine and our Australian Men’s Test Team. They’ll be back."

Responding to Morrison's message, Modi said, "Thanks, Scott Morrison. It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display".

The tweet did not end there. Grabbing the opportunity to strengthen its diplomatic ties with the island nation, Modi wrote, "India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it".

The tweet reflects India's growing economic and political ties with Australia in wake of the latter's trade standoff with China. In December 2020, India released the Australia Economic Strategy (AES) report, a first-of-its-kind such strategy for any country following Australia's India Economic Strategy to 2035 report.

The Men in Blue, meanwhile, defeated the hosts by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 on Tuesday. Chasing 328 to win, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 89.

The victory has led to a mood of celebration in the country with the relatively young Indian team that played in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, delivering a smash performance despite several experts predicting otherwise.