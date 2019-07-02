Fans are in Awe of Nicholas Pooran's World Cup Century After Career-threatening Injury

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran hit a clinical 118 against Sri Lanka on their July 1 match at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tournament. And even though Sri Lanka managed to win the bout at the Riverside Ground, Pooran proved to be the biggest hurdle to Sri Lanka's victory.

Incidentally, this is the same Pooran whose career was almost written off after career-threatening injury in his native Trinidad in January 2015. Playing at No. 4 for the West Indies squad at the ongoing World Cup, Pooran had to have two operations that left significant scars and a six-month rehabilitation where he was confined to a wheelchair.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the talented cricketer had earlier revealed that he was coming home from training when he swerved and someone hit him. The ambulance pulled him out of the crash site and when he woke up the next day, both his legs were in casts.

Even though the doctor told him, it was unsure whether he would be playing cricket again or not, he is now back, and in form.

If West Indies were successful in chasing down 339, it would have been the highest ever chase in World Cup history. And even though they were unsuccessful in doing so, Pooran, along with Fabian Allen kept the run-chase alive for the most part of the game, and the inspirational messages and comments on social media are a testimony of how the cricketer persevered.

Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name @CrickCrazyJohns posted two images of the cricketer, showing his journey between 2015 and 2019. In one picture Pooran can be seen with both his legs in cast, while the other captures his fighting ton during the World Cup Match.

@CricCrazyJohns further wrote, "What a incredible story of Pooran, due to car accident, his career was almost finished in 2015 but came back strongly and now scores a world cup hundred in 2019. Well done, Pooran."

He further tweeted, "He had just an experience of 8 Odi before this match but under pressure, Westindies was losing wickets in regular intervals but stayed one end and scored one of the best hundreds in this world cup. 118 from 103 with 11 fours & 4 sixes, well done Pooran."

Cricketer Ian Bishop too retweeted @CricCrazyJohns highlighting Pooran's feat.

Ian Bishop retweeted, greatest moment of my twitter life. Thank you @irbishi. pic.twitter.com/bMsCx5V0MM — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2019

Here's how others reacted:

Inspirational story of Nicholas Pooran!! 🙌🙌 — ❤ⱽᶦʳᵃᵗᶦᵃⁿADI🇮🇳❤ (@Aditya_k168) July 1, 2019

Well done pooran 👏🏻 — Mohammed irfan (@beingirfan143) July 2, 2019

Super. Never ever give up..... — 🇮🇳இர.கார்த்திக் 🇮🇳 (@RKarthick_88) July 2, 2019

Just hear that due to car accident, his career was almost finished in 2015 see he came back strongly and now scores a world cup hundred in 2019. — Rizwan 🇵🇰 (@mRizwanAshiq) July 2, 2019

Nothing but respect ❤️ — DIVYANSHU (@MSDivyanshu) July 2, 2019

Emerging talent of the great West Indies cricket — malathiru90@thiru (@malathiru90) July 2, 2019

Unfortunately, despite Pooran's stellar performance and Avishka Fernando scoring 104 to get his maiden ODI ton, both Sri Lanka and West Indies are out of the World Cup semi-finals contention.