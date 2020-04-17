Cricket Fans Brutally Roast RCB After IPL 2020 Gets Suspended Due to Coronavirus

On Thursday, BCCI finally shed some light on the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 season.

The cricketing body informed that the yearly cricket carnival shall remain suspended "till further notice" as the country reels with the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 448 lives and affected more than 13,000.

"Due to the evolving global health concerns regarding COVID-19 and lockdown measures implemented by the Government of India to contain the spread of the pandemic, the IPL Governing Council of the BCCI has decided that the IPL 2020 Season will be suspended till further notice," said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.

While the IPL suspension looked inevitable, cricket fans used the announcement as the perfect opportunity to get back at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise to do away their lockdown blues.

For those who do not follow the tournament, RCB has never managed to win a title since the inception of IPL and the franchise has, over the years, become the punching bag of sorts in cricket banters across the country.

