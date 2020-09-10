Cricket Fans Brutally Troll IPL After Rapper Krishna Kaul Accuses Them of Plagiarising His Song

After months of deliberation, the newest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally looking like a reality. The ensuing coronavirus pandemic which pushed the venue and schedule of the cricket carnival will now be played in UAE.

While the excitement and anticipation among the fans of the sport is real, there is a slight hiccup.

Recently, Indian rapper Krishna Kaul alleged that the IPL lifted and plagiarised his 2017 song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas" to create "Aayenge Hum Wapas". The person has claimed that neither was he given any credit for the anthem nor was he contacted for the consent to use the song. "I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this," he wrote in a tweet.

My song “Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas” has been plagiarised by @DisneyPlusHS @Hotstarusa to make this years @IPL anthem “Aayenge Hum Wapas” without my consent or credit. #iplanthemcopied For context, here is a comparison video: https://t.co/FUDf2Xse4Q pic.twitter.com/tHZveSGOec — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 9, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the rapper claimed that he has gotten a response from the "Music Composer’s Association of India" stating that the plagiarisation of Hip Hop song is "permissible".

This is scary! I just got word that ‘Music Composer’s Association of India’ has suggested that plagiarisation of Hip Hop songs is permissible in their opinion because all hip hop songs sound the same. Shabaash! Tumhara khoon khoon, hamara khoon paani! #IPLanthemcopied — KR$NA (@realkrsna) September 9, 2020

Since then fans have come out in support of Krishna with now-viral hashtag #IplAnthemCopied and tagged the handles of IPL and BCCI to give the musician "due credits".

#IplAnthemCopied We are with @realkrsna IPL has copied their anthem by @realkrsna's song "dekh kaun aaya wapas " with out giving him any credit . — Prashant (@Prashan36279366) September 9, 2020

Very wrong of IPL to plagiarize @realkrsna 's song 'Dekh Kaun Aaya Wapas' without letting the artist even know about it and and without giving him any credits at all ! This is not done!#IplAnthemCopied #ShameOnIpl @DisneyPlusHS @IPL — Aditi Gupta (@another_aditi_) September 8, 2020

While others decided to troll IPL with memes to put their word across.

Major Media websites and Pages Started covering The IPL and Krsna Thing #ShameOnIpl #IplAnthemCopied Meanwhile me pic.twitter.com/rzfaDSAZSv — Yo Yo Bantai Rapstar (@Bantai_Rapstar) September 8, 2020

Give credit where its due.#IplAnthemCopied from @realkrsna without permission. Meanwhile IPL management -- pic.twitter.com/ehqok2TDKg — Vanshika Wagh (@vanshikawagh_) September 10, 2020

Public are tending that IPL have copied the song Meanwhile IPL Management Team : #IplAnthemCopied pic.twitter.com/ycJR1AReVf — Mr. Stark (@Mr_Stark_) September 10, 2020

The IPL anthem ‘Aayenge Hum Waapas‘ was released on Sunday with caption, “The greater the setback…The stronger the comeback.”

Krishna on Monday took to Twitter and accused the IPL of plagiarising his 2017 song which has been viewed over 7.3 lakh views after it was first uploaded in March 2017 on YouTube.

IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19 and the final match will be played on November 10. The matches are finally happening after the coronavirus pandemic first led to the competition being postponed and then later forced the tournament out of India.

Controversies surrounded this year's IPL right from the beginning. Initially, the coronavirus pandemic postponed the matches. Later, it was the Chinese sponsors of the competition that kicked up a row. After escalation with China on the border in Ladakh, there was a rising chorus against the use of Chinese products.