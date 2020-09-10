BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Cricket Fans Brutally Troll IPL After Rapper Krishna Kaul Accuses Them of Plagiarising His Song

Twitter screengrab / @Mr_Stark_.

Twitter screengrab / @Mr_Stark_.

Rapper Krishna Kaul has alleged that the IPL 'lifted' and 'plagiarised' his 2017 song 'Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas' to create 'Aayenge Hum Wapas', creating an uproar on social media.

Buzz Staff

After months of deliberation, the newest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is finally looking like a reality. The ensuing coronavirus pandemic which pushed the venue and schedule of the cricket carnival will now be played in UAE.

While the excitement and anticipation among the fans of the sport is real, there is a slight hiccup.

Recently, Indian rapper Krishna Kaul alleged that the IPL lifted and plagiarised his 2017 song "Dekh Kaun Aaya Waapas" to create "Aayenge Hum Wapas". The person has claimed that neither was he given any credit for the anthem nor was he contacted for the consent to use the song. "I request my fellow artists and friends on twitter to RT this tweet for awareness, they can not get away with this," he wrote in a tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, the rapper claimed that he has gotten a response from the "Music Composer’s Association of India" stating that the plagiarisation of Hip Hop song is "permissible".

Since then fans have come out in support of Krishna with now-viral hashtag #IplAnthemCopied and tagged the handles of IPL and BCCI to give the musician "due credits".

While others decided to troll IPL with memes to put their word across.

The IPL anthem ‘Aayenge Hum Waapas‘ was released on Sunday with caption, “The greater the setback…The stronger the comeback.”

Krishna on Monday took to Twitter and accused the IPL of plagiarising his 2017 song which has been viewed over 7.3 lakh views after it was first uploaded in March 2017 on YouTube.

IPL 2020 is set to begin in the UAE from September 19 and the final match will be played on November 10. The matches are finally happening after the coronavirus pandemic first led to the competition being postponed and then later forced the tournament out of India.

Controversies surrounded this year's IPL right from the beginning. Initially, the coronavirus pandemic postponed the matches. Later, it was the Chinese sponsors of the competition that kicked up a row. After escalation with China on the border in Ladakh, there was a rising chorus against the use of Chinese products.

