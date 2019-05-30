English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Desi Cricket Fans Can Now Cheer for #TeamIndia With Twitter's Special World Cup Emojis
Twitter has come up with special jersey emojis for the team and custom emojis for captains for all the 10 teams who will participate in the Cricket World Cup this year.
File image of Team India.
With the inaugural match between Eoin Morgan’s England and Faf du Plessis’ South Africa already underway, ICC Cricket World Cup is already taking the world by storm.
Amidst all the cricketing hullaballoo, are you one of those who want to show support for your favourite team and jersey in every way possible? Fear not! Twitter has come up with special jersey emojis for the team and custom emojis for captains for all the 10 teams who will participate in the Cricket World Cup this year.
The platform has made discussing cricket easier and more compelling by allowing fans to tweet news and views about the cricketing event with a special trophy emoji that can be unlocked with the #CWC19 and separate emojis for each Cricket World Cup team.
They have even made custom emojis for the team captains that fans can use during the seven weeks of the tournament as they tweet about runs, boundaries, catches, etc.
Thus when an Indian cricket fan wants to express his/her support for the team, they can do so by using the #TeamIndia followed by #ViratKohli for the captain.
Apart from this, Twitter's content partnership with the International Cricket Council will see the ICC and World Cup official handles natively tweeting video highlight clips from each game, recapping every match. The handles will also be Tweeting unique videos, behind the scenes content and interviews with captains, enabling fans to connect with players and experts and learn about their favourite plays and moments as well.
Our friends at @TwitterSports have made emojis for each @cricketworldcup team (plus a trophy for the #CWC19 hashtag!)— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 29, 2019
Go on, give it a go 😎#AfghanAtalan#CmonAussie#RiseOfTheTigers#WeAreEngland#TeamIndia#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS#WeHaveWeWill#ProteaFire#LionsRoar#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/70necWvKCT
(it also works for the #CWC19 captains!!)#GulbadinNaib#AaronFinch#MashrafeMortaza#EoinMorgan#ViratKohli#KaneWilliamson#SarfarazAhmed#FafDuPlessis#DimuthKarunaratne#JasonHolder pic.twitter.com/CEr5Mc1Coy— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 29, 2019
