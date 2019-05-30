Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Desi Cricket Fans Can Now Cheer for #TeamIndia With Twitter's Special World Cup Emojis

Twitter has come up with special jersey emojis for the team and custom emojis for captains for all the 10 teams who will participate in the Cricket World Cup this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 4:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Desi Cricket Fans Can Now Cheer for #TeamIndia With Twitter's Special World Cup Emojis
File image of Team India.
Loading...
With the inaugural match between Eoin Morgan’s England and Faf du Plessis’ South Africa already underway, ICC Cricket World Cup is already taking the world by storm.

Amidst all the cricketing hullaballoo, are you one of those who want to show support for your favourite team and jersey in every way possible? Fear not! Twitter has come up with special jersey emojis for the team and custom emojis for captains for all the 10 teams who will participate in the Cricket World Cup this year.

The platform has made discussing cricket easier and more compelling by allowing fans to tweet news and views about the cricketing event with a special trophy emoji that can be unlocked with the #CWC19 and separate emojis for each Cricket World Cup team.




They have even made custom emojis for the team captains that fans can use during the seven weeks of the tournament as they tweet about runs, boundaries, catches, etc.




Thus when an Indian cricket fan wants to express his/her support for the team, they can do so by using the #TeamIndia followed by #ViratKohli for the captain.

Apart from this, Twitter's content partnership with the International Cricket Council will see the ICC and World Cup official handles natively tweeting video highlight clips from each game, recapping every match. The handles will also be Tweeting unique videos, behind the scenes content and interviews with captains, enabling fans to connect with players and experts and learn about their favourite plays and moments as well.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram