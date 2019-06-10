Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia

Team India's batting department was in complete control as they took on the defending champions Australia in a high-scoring contest at The Oval on Sunday.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with a glorious ton (117 off 109) and was complemented by half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli (82) and Rohit Sharma (57) before Hardik Pandya (48 off 27) and Dhoni's (27 off 14) brisk knocks propelled India to a handsome total of 352 in their designated 50 overs.

Australia, in their response, could never keep up with the asking rate and despite half-centuries from David Warner (56), Steve Smith, (69) and Alex Carey (55), the Aussies lost the match by 36 runs.

While there were many instances from the match that got the crowd and social media talking, it was Kohli's presence out there in the middle that caught the maximum eyeballs.

First, the Indian skipper won praises for his classy gesture to the Indian crowd to stop booing Steve Smith. Then, it was Kohli's reaction to Dhoni's whistling six that cricket fans couldn't help but watch on loop.

After Hardik Pandya's departure, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came out to bat in the 46th over. Considered one of the best finishers of the game, Dhoni had nothing to lose and with a high score on his mind, Dhoni stuck to basics. The 37-year-old cricketer smashed 3 boundaries in his cameo of 27 in 14 balls.

But it was his clean 87m six to top Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc in the 49th over that left Kohli awestruck and Twitterati cheering.

Kohli’s reaction followed by “Oh BC” is literally me everytime Dhoni hits a six! 😅#INDvsAUS — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 9, 2019

Once Dhoni hit the six, Kohli stood mid-pitched and looked shocked at the shot played by Dhoni. It was a ball that was pitched very close to the blockhole, Dhoni went behind and got under the ball to get elevation that was good enough to allow the ball sail into the stands. pic.twitter.com/NWdcD4zohJ — ⓦⓗⓘⓣⓔ ⓓⓔⓥⓘⓛ (@Siva__Official) June 9, 2019

Virat Kohli Be Like.1st Im the biggest fan of DHONI's SIX daaw. 😌😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/rKjfG8m69i — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) June 9, 2019

Can anyone guess what Kohli said to dhoni after a huge six??😅😋 pic.twitter.com/eqbqBX1PuN — कटाक्ष WaLa 👽 (@Alkit_Patel) June 9, 2019

Seeing Kohli in awe of Dhoni and then having a laugh about his clean hitting - it was a moment celebrated on Reddit India as well.

Redditors got busy guessing the golden words uttered by the Indian skipper.

"Pretty sure he said ******** word."

"I will never get tired of this clip."

"That’s the second favourite moment of mine from last day match , first was Virat asking crowd to stop calling smith cheater."