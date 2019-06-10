Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia

Dhoni's clean six to top Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc in the 49th over left Kohli awestruck and Twitterati cheering.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:June 10, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Internet Cannot Get Over Kohli's 'Priceless' Reaction to Dhoni's Whistling Six Against Australia
Images by @Mr_LoLwa / Hotstar.
Loading...

Team India's batting department was in complete control as they took on the defending champions Australia in a high-scoring contest at The Oval on Sunday.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with a glorious ton (117 off 109) and was complemented by half-centuries from skipper Virat Kohli (82) and Rohit Sharma (57) before Hardik Pandya (48 off 27) and Dhoni's (27 off 14) brisk knocks propelled India to a handsome total of 352 in their designated 50 overs.

Australia, in their response, could never keep up with the asking rate and despite half-centuries from David Warner (56), Steve Smith, (69) and Alex Carey (55), the Aussies lost the match by 36 runs.

While there were many instances from the match that got the crowd and social media talking, it was Kohli's presence out there in the middle that caught the maximum eyeballs.

First, the Indian skipper won praises for his classy gesture to the Indian crowd to stop booing Steve Smith. Then, it was Kohli's reaction to Dhoni's whistling six that cricket fans couldn't help but watch on loop.

After Hardik Pandya's departure, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came out to bat in the 46th over. Considered one of the best finishers of the game, Dhoni had nothing to lose and with a high score on his mind, Dhoni stuck to basics. The 37-year-old cricketer smashed 3 boundaries in his cameo of 27 in 14 balls.

But it was his clean 87m six to top Aussie bowler Mitchell Starc in the 49th over that left Kohli awestruck and Twitterati cheering.

Seeing Kohli in awe of Dhoni and then having a laugh about his clean hitting - it was a moment celebrated on Reddit India as well.

That reaction of Captain Kohli on Dhoni hitting massive six against Australia. Worldcup 2019. from r/india

Redditors got busy guessing the golden words uttered by the Indian skipper.

"Pretty sure he said ******** word."

"I will never get tired of this clip."

"That’s the second favourite moment of mine from last day match , first was Virat asking crowd to stop calling smith cheater."

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram