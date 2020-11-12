Cricket Fans Can't Wait to See Virat Kohli's Team Donning Rumoured Retro Kit During Australia Tour

IPL 2020 is done and dusted. The Indian Team has now embarked on nearly two-month-long Australia tour from Dubai in specially designed PPE kits on Wednesday night. The squad led by Virat Kohli is all set to play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 4 Tests.

The three ODIs will be played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively. The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

However, there's a rumour floating about on social media that the Indian squad will be donning the retro jersey. According to a report in Outlook, Team India is reportedly set to sport a new jersey for the limited-overs games.

As the news caught air, cricket fans on Twitter went on a nostalgia drive.

India's retro jersey for Limited Overs series against Australia might look like this, although no official news on this. pic.twitter.com/poDeuCiapu — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 12, 2020

Team India to don the retro jersey from 1992 World Cup for the limited over series in Australia later this month. Is this your favorite Indian Jersey? If not then share your favorite Indian Jersey with us. pic.twitter.com/SoEBhLy9uc — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) November 12, 2020

India to wear this jersey, clearly inspired from 1992, for the Aus series! Wow! Retro kits are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yWi15WN64W — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 12, 2020

Team India Ye Retro jersey ke sath Limited overs matches khelegi 😍#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/s0DBFtRhGD — Sushant ⚪ (@i_Sushant10) November 12, 2020

If reports are true this is jersy of India team for Australia tour Retro KitVirat's look in it .#TeamIndia #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/QAWortmfhA — Ravi Desai 🇮🇳 (@its_DRP) November 12, 2020

#RumourIndia's retro jersey for T20 series against Australia might look like this.pic.twitter.com/A44u5HwHct — I ❤ Sports (@living4sports) November 12, 2020

India's new retro themed jersey for the aussie tour is amazing#indvsaus pic.twitter.com/PFGjhoNuBr — AD (@cricadharsh) November 11, 2020

All 30 cricketers of the ODI, T20I and Test squads are travelling together and they are set to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine after landing in Australia before the three-match ODI series kickstarts from November 27 in Sydney.