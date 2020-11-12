News18 Logo

Cricket Fans Can't Wait to See Virat Kohli's Team Donning Rumoured Retro Kit During Australia Tour

Edited photo tweeted by user @its_DRP.

Edited photo tweeted by user @its_DRP.

There's a rumour floating about on social media that the Indian squad touring Australia will be donning the retro jersey.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

IPL 2020 is done and dusted. The Indian Team has now embarked on nearly two-month-long Australia tour from Dubai in specially designed PPE kits on Wednesday night. The squad led by Virat Kohli is all set to play 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 4 Tests.

The three ODIs will be played on November 27, 29, and December 2 at Sydney Cricket Ground and at the Manuka Oval in Canberra respectively. The first T20I will also be played in Canberra on December 4 and the rest two on December 6 and 8 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The first Test set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

However, there's a rumour floating about on social media that the Indian squad will be donning the retro jersey. According to a report in Outlook, Team India is reportedly set to sport a new jersey for the limited-overs games.

As the news caught air, cricket fans on Twitter went on a nostalgia drive.

All 30 cricketers of the ODI, T20I and Test squads are travelling together and they are set to observe a mandatory 14-day quarantine after landing in Australia before the three-match ODI series kickstarts from November 27 in Sydney.


