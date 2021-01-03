News18 Logo

Cricket Fans Come Out in Support of Rohit Sharma After Cricketer Gets Consumed into Beef Controversy
3-MIN READ

Cricket Fans Come Out in Support of Rohit Sharma After Cricketer Gets Consumed into Beef Controversy

File image of Rohit Sharma.

File image of Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma was at the receiving end of endless Internet trolling after an unverified photo of Indian cricketers allegedly consuming beef at Melbourne restaurant went viral on Twitter.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Despite five Indian cricketers who are said to have breached Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols to have a meal at a Melbourne eatery recently, star batsman Rohit Sharma was the one who was majorly consumed into the social media outrage on Saturday and the following day.

Sharma along with Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw has been put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video in which they are seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols.

While the cricketers well slammed for not following corona-related rules, an unverified photo of the bill paid by a cricket fan further fuelled the fire as one of the ordered items in the bill had a mention of a beef dish.

Keyboard warriors took it upon themselves to take several digs at the cricketers for their choice of food.

Sharma, however, faced the most wrath at the hands of outraged Twitterati who called him a "hypocrite" for being vocal about animal rights and then conveniently "consuming" beef at an Australian restaurant. However, there is no proof of the latter claim.

Fortunately for the cricketer, he found some respite in his fans who came out in support of him and began trending #IStandWithRohit on Sunday morning.

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when travelling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.


