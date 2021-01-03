Cricket Fans Come Out in Support of Rohit Sharma After Cricketer Gets Consumed into Beef Controversy

Despite five Indian cricketers who are said to have breached Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols to have a meal at a Melbourne eatery recently, star batsman Rohit Sharma was the one who was majorly consumed into the social media outrage on Saturday and the following day.

Sharma along with Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini, and Prithvi Shaw has been put in isolation as both the Australian and Indian cricket boards launched an investigation into a video in which they are seen sitting indoors in a restaurant and suspected to be in breach of Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols.

While the cricketers well slammed for not following corona-related rules, an unverified photo of the bill paid by a cricket fan further fuelled the fire as one of the ordered items in the bill had a mention of a beef dish.

Keyboard warriors took it upon themselves to take several digs at the cricketers for their choice of food.

Sharma, however, faced the most wrath at the hands of outraged Twitterati who called him a "hypocrite" for being vocal about animal rights and then conveniently "consuming" beef at an Australian restaurant. However, there is no proof of the latter claim.

He becomes Animal Activist on Holi and Diwali to lecture Hindus.On other days, he and his team eat beef. According to him, celebrating Holi and Diwali is irresponsibility towards animals.But eating beef and subsidizing cow slaughter is Animal Activism.Hypocrite @ImRo45 https://t.co/w0gJQq96sJ pic.twitter.com/ljrMPEQKTI — Bharadwaj (@BharadwajSpeaks) January 2, 2021

Fortunately for the cricketer, he found some respite in his fans who came out in support of him and began trending #IStandWithRohit on Sunday morning.

Any time Any whereAny situation Always stand in support of rohitSharma #istandwithrohit pic.twitter.com/Waf321Xn65 — Kiran (@ksrtweets) January 3, 2021

I don’t just walk out for my Team. I walk out for my country - @ImRo45 We believe in Ro #IStandWithRohit — Royce (@Elegance__45) January 3, 2021

Kill them with your success Bury them with your smile @ImRo45 #IStandWithRohit — Mumbai Indians TN FC (@MIFansClubTN) January 3, 2021

#istandWithRohitHe does 14 days quarantine, not staying with family, missed his daughters 2nd bday ...All he did bcz to represent the country and make India winThere is no need fr him to cement his place and experience such hardships just for 2 test matchesReally proud Ro pic.twitter.com/tmESjPeWnm — ︎︎︎︎︎ ︎︎︎ (@Msdhoni_183) January 3, 2021

When unnecessary questions are raised on him. I'm there to support him forever and ever. Love you @ImRo45 ❤️#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/LTGz5yZtwO — Jay (@Rohits_200) January 3, 2021

I'm proud fan of RohitAnd i know who he is Simply don't spread fake#IStandwithRohit pic.twitter.com/2A6wWHgO6l — Hemanth Shaiva 2.0 (@Hemanth__Shaiva) January 3, 2021

Got injured.Went to NCA for rehab.Passed fitness test.Spent 14 days in hard quarantine .Yet to play a test match in the tour.But,too much of unnecessary UNREAL HATRED on this guy with senseless allegations and immature talks .It’s tough to be RO.#IStandWithRohit pic.twitter.com/hv3sXVxCQ4 — Hk Reddy (@hkreddytweets) January 3, 2021

When people throw stones at you,convert them into milestones. That's the only way you can triumph over them.. #IStandWithRohit @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/k9vHBLYOAT — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 3, 2021

The five players will be kept separate from the broader Indian and Australian squads when travelling and at the training venue but will be permitted to train in accordance with protocols that have been put in place.