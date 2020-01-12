Take the pledge to vote

Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game

Stoinis played an unbeaten cameo of 79-ball 147, which is now the highest individual score in BBL history.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 5:07 PM IST
Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game
Melbourne Stars' opener Marcus Stoinis rewrote history books on Sunday as he slammed his maiden century during his team's Big Bash League (BBL) encounter against Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Stoinis played an unbeaten cameo of 79-ball 147, which is now the highest individual score in BBL history.

With the scintillating knock, he surpassed D'Arcy Short, who had a 69-ball unbeaten 122 two years ago.

It was Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright (59) heroics which powered the Stars to mammoth 219/1 in the allotted 20 overs. The duo shared a 207-run partnership for the opening wicket to hand a perfect start to their side.

Stoinis knock was laced with 13 boundaries and eight sixes.

Spectators of the game were in for a delight.

The 30-year-old will ply his trade for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Soon after his blistering knock, the Delhi-based franchise was quick to take note of the right-hander's heroics and tweeted: "Absolutely outrageous! Marcus Stoinis finishes with an unbeaten 147 off 79 balls, the highest ever individual score in BBL history."

Stoinis meanwhile, also leads the charts for leading run-getters in this year's edition of BBL after amassing 331 runs from eight innings, averaging over 55.

(With IANS inputs)

