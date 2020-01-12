Cricket Fans Go Berserk As Marcus Stoinis Slams Historic Century in Big Bash League Game

Melbourne Stars' opener Marcus Stoinis rewrote history books on Sunday as he slammed his maiden century during his team's Big Bash League (BBL) encounter against Sydney Sixers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Stoinis played an unbeaten cameo of 79-ball 147, which is now the highest individual score in BBL history.

With the scintillating knock, he surpassed D'Arcy Short, who had a 69-ball unbeaten 122 two years ago.

It was Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright (59) heroics which powered the Stars to mammoth 219/1 in the allotted 20 overs. The duo shared a 207-run partnership for the opening wicket to hand a perfect start to their side.

An incredible knock by an incredible batter! Stoinis finishes 147 not out, breaking the @BBL all-time high score record. #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/4B2jwL8lvI — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) January 12, 2020

Stoinis knock was laced with 13 boundaries and eight sixes.

Spectators of the game were in for a delight.

Stoinis scoring exactly 100 in just boundaries is what i'm here for. 47 from the other 58 balls 'non boundary balls' is not bad either. #BBL09 — Kieran (@BerbaSpin) January 12, 2020

IPL franchises will be looking at their tv sets lately and thinking 'gosh can we ever just have the auction after the Big Bash'Some insane wouldve then be spent on names that in reality went for cheap.#Stoinis #Banton #Phillipe #bigbash ,@BBL #IPL2020 — Sumedhh Bilgi (@SumedhhBilgi) January 12, 2020

Marcus Stoinis Scored century in BBLHe is part of DC in 2020 IPL pic.twitter.com/hKLR6yoh5t — (@Shebas_10dulkar) January 12, 2020

✅First century for Marcus Stoinis✅Highest ever score in the BBL at the MCG (219)✅Highest ever run partnership in the BBL, becomes the 14th 200 run partnership in all of T20 cricket✅Highest ever score for a batsman in the BBL, the old record of 122 is comfortably passed pic.twitter.com/MiIvFSp4os — Ayden (@F1_Ayden) January 12, 2020

Absolute Carnage By Marcus Stoinis .He Smashed 147* Of 79 Balls .Best Individual Score in BBL History.He And Cartwright Made A Partnership Of 207 .Absolutely Enjoyed Every Bit Of The Amazing Partnership..Now Waiting For Haris Rauf Hero Bowling #BBL09 — Wali Imran (@WaliImr98791880) January 12, 2020

What an innings by Marcus stoinis ❤️#BBL09 pic.twitter.com/f7afaqRpyd — SARDAR ADNAN IMRAN (@Sardarspeaks) January 12, 2020

The 30-year-old will ply his trade for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Soon after his blistering knock, the Delhi-based franchise was quick to take note of the right-hander's heroics and tweeted: "Absolutely outrageous! Marcus Stoinis finishes with an unbeaten 147 off 79 balls, the highest ever individual score in BBL history."

Stoinis meanwhile, also leads the charts for leading run-getters in this year's edition of BBL after amassing 331 runs from eight innings, averaging over 55.

(With IANS inputs)

