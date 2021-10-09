Cricket Fan's Humble Request to Rohit Sharma for Ind vs Pak T20 WC Clash is All of Us

Despite the IPL reaching its most exciting stage, the playoffs, cricket fans around the world are looking forward to the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup that kicks off later in October. The Indian fans, who are currently cheering for their favourite IPL teams battling it out in the UAE, are particularly interested in watching one World T20 match in person, India Vs Pakistan that is scheduled for October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Naturally, the tickets between the arch-rivals are hard to come by coupled with the fact that the Covid-19 is still very much at large, a fan attending the Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday made a humble request to the MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

“Rohit

Need 2 tkts for IND v/s PAK

Pleeeease….,(sic)" the now-viral banner read.

A fan requesting Rohit Sharma for 2 tickets for India Vs Pakistan World Cup game. pic.twitter.com/KyTl8mLz2j— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2021

Coming back to IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians failed to qualify for the playoffs despite ending their final league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a comprehensive win.

The moment of truth arrived for Mumbai the moment SRH reached the 65-run mark which meant that the IPL campaign was officially over for Mumbai. This meant KKR became the fourth team in the playoffs. The second game between Delhi Capitals and RCB was inconsequential as both the teams had qualified. For those who did not catch the RCB Vs DC action, Srikar Bharat’s match-winning innings (78 off 52) along with a last-ball six when 5 runs were needed to win, got RCB players and viewers on their feet.

The four teams that have made it to this year’s playoffs are: Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Upcoming contests:

> CSK vs DC - October 10 (Qualifier 1)

> RCB vs KKR - October 11 (Eliminator)

