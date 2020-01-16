Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup

Charulata Patel, an 87-year-old Indian fan became the Internet sensation after she caught the attention of viewers on television during the India- Bangladesh match at the ICC World Cup.

News18.com

Updated:January 16, 2020, 2:56 PM IST
Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup
Image tweeted by BCCI.

Charulata Patel, who came to limelight during an India-Bangladesh World Cup game in 2019, has passed away due to age-related ailments.

Dubbed as the "superfan" of the Indian cricket team, 87-year-old Charulata's unmatched support during a World Cup match had even prompted skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings in England.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary," a post on her official Instagram account "@cricket.daadi" stated.

"She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer❤," the post further stated.

The news of her passing away was soon shared by the official Twitter handles of BCCI and ICC.

Cricket fans, who had seen the enthusiastic superfan during the high-intensity game, paid tributes to her.

After seeking her blessings, Kohli had gifted her tickets to India's next match against Sri Lanka in Leeds.

With the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and cheering with a trumpet, Patel was admired by millions, inspiring all with her sheer enthusiasm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
