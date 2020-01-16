Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup

Charulata Patel, who came to limelight during an India-Bangladesh World Cup game in 2019, has passed away due to age-related ailments.

Dubbed as the "superfan" of the Indian cricket team, 87-year-old Charulata's unmatched support during a World Cup match had even prompted skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to seek her blessings in England.

"It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it's true 'small things come in small packages' our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary," a post on her official Instagram account "@cricket.daadi" stated.

"She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer❤," the post further stated.

The news of her passing away was soon shared by the official Twitter handles of BCCI and ICC.

#TeamIndia's Superfan Charulata Patel ji will always remain in our hearts and her passion for the game will keep motivating us.May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/WUTQPWCpJR — BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2020

R.I.P Charulata Patel ji, the 87-year-old superfan who cheered India on at #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/waw6ux9wxK — ICC (@ICC) January 16, 2020

Cricket fans, who had seen the enthusiastic superfan during the high-intensity game, paid tributes to her.

RIP Charulata Patel! The 87-year old lady and India's Superfan Charulata Patel Passes Away.#RIPCharulataJi pic.twitter.com/p2LrI2hW8d — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) January 16, 2020

R.I.P Charulata Patel ji Your passion and support for #TeamIndia will be remembered forever #OrangeArmy (PC: ICC) pic.twitter.com/cQCtsceflw — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 16, 2020

RIP, Charulata Patel Ji.No one can forget your love and support for Indian Cricket...#CharulataPatel pic.twitter.com/mGBD6bFlDC — Adhirajsinh Jadeja (અધિરાજસિંહ જાડેજા) (@AdhirajHJadeja) January 16, 2020

RIP Charulata Patel! The 87-year old lady and India's Superfan Charulata Patel Passes Away.#RIPCharulataJi pic.twitter.com/euQfJtiRNr — MASTER ❤ (@Sujith_sujivfc) January 16, 2020

#charulatapatel the one Lady who showed what true fan means and that Age is just a number is No more.We loved her enthusiasm and love for the game and nation.#RIPCharulataji #ViratKohli@BCCI @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/hbR0GCwQ6c — Shivam ~शिवम~ (@heyitsshiivam) January 16, 2020

RIP to Team India's biggest fan Charulata Patel Ma'am pic.twitter.com/uBO4ZPg7E8 — Its RaNa (@BeinggRana45) January 16, 2020

RIP, Charulata Patel ji Her passion for the game will always be admired.#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/UU0jYl7aqw — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 16, 2020

We are sad to learn about the passing of Charulata Patel ji, the adorable 87-year old fan who cheered for through last year's #CWC in England. She left for her heavenly abode this Monday.May her soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/4rpI0Y97Hq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) January 16, 2020

Fans are at the heart of a team, and Charulata Patel ji's passion will always be an inspiration for #TeamIndia.May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/NJkD2aYsFZ — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 16, 2020

Charulata Patel, the 87-year-old who stole hearts while cheering for India at the 2019 ICC World Cup, has passed away.#CharulataPatel pic.twitter.com/liJVQoVMMi — Sarabjeet kaur (@sarabjeet_123) January 16, 2020

After seeking her blessings, Kohli had gifted her tickets to India's next match against Sri Lanka in Leeds.

With the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and cheering with a trumpet, Patel was admired by millions, inspiring all with her sheer enthusiasm.

Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lKqbVllLjc — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2019

