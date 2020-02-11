Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of Waqar Hasan, the Last Surviving Member of Pakistan's Test Team

Born in Amritsar on September 12, 1932, Waqar was the last surviving member of Pakistan's first-ever Test side that played against India in New Delhi in October 1952.

News18.com

February 11, 2020
Image credits: IANS.

Waqar Hasan, the last surviving member of Pakistan's first Test side that toured India in 1952, passed away on Monday. He was 87.

Born in Amritsar on September 12, 1932, Waqar was the last surviving member of Pakistan's first-ever Test side that played against India in New Delhi in October 1952. On that tour, Waqar had scores of eight, five (in New Delhi), 23 (in Lucknow), 81, 65 (in Mumbai), 49 (in Chennai) and 29 and 97 (in Kolkata), as per a www.cricketpakistan.com.pk report.

He was also part of the Pakistan side which recorded a historic win over England at The Oval in 1954 by 24 runs. An attractive batsman, Waqar ended his 21-Test career in 1959 after scoring 1,071 runs.

His only century (189) came against New Zealand in Lahore in October 1955. The knock was then a Pakistan record, which was broken next day by Imtiaz Ahmed, who scored 209 as the two batsmen put on 308 for the seventh wicket -- a Pakistan record.

"It is a sad day for Pakistan cricket as today we have lost our last hero who put us on the world cricket map in 1952. He was from that elite group of cricketers which laid the foundation of what turned into a proud cricketing nation," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying by www.cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"I had the privilege of knowing him personally and I have nothing but utmost respect for Waqar," he added.

Distraught by the news of Hasan's death, cricket fans across the globe took to Twitter to post tribute messages.

Waqar was not only an outstanding cricketer, but a thorough gentleman too who set very high standards. He was an articulate and smart cricket administrator who contributed to Pakistan with his wisdom and progressive approach and vision.

"On behalf of PCB, I offer my deepest condolences to Waqar Hasan's family and friends, and assure them that Waqar will always be remembered for the immense contribution he made to Pakistan cricket," Mani said.

Waqar continued to serve Pakistan cricket in various administrative roles, including chair of the national selection committee in 1982-83.

(With IANS inputs)

