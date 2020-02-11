Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of Waqar Hasan, the Last Surviving Member of Pakistan's Test Team

Waqar Hasan, the last surviving member of Pakistan's first Test side that toured India in 1952, passed away on Monday. He was 87.

Born in Amritsar on September 12, 1932, Waqar was the last surviving member of Pakistan's first-ever Test side that played against India in New Delhi in October 1952. On that tour, Waqar had scores of eight, five (in New Delhi), 23 (in Lucknow), 81, 65 (in Mumbai), 49 (in Chennai) and 29 and 97 (in Kolkata), as per a www.cricketpakistan.com.pk report.

He was also part of the Pakistan side which recorded a historic win over England at The Oval in 1954 by 24 runs. An attractive batsman, Waqar ended his 21-Test career in 1959 after scoring 1,071 runs.

His only century (189) came against New Zealand in Lahore in October 1955. The knock was then a Pakistan record, which was broken next day by Imtiaz Ahmed, who scored 209 as the two batsmen put on 308 for the seventh wicket -- a Pakistan record.

"It is a sad day for Pakistan cricket as today we have lost our last hero who put us on the world cricket map in 1952. He was from that elite group of cricketers which laid the foundation of what turned into a proud cricketing nation," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani was quoted as saying by www.cricketpakistan.com.pk.

"I had the privilege of knowing him personally and I have nothing but utmost respect for Waqar," he added.

Distraught by the news of Hasan's death, cricket fans across the globe took to Twitter to post tribute messages.

He Was the Part of the X1 In the First Ever Test Match oF PAK Back In 1952 Vs India at Delhi. He Scored 1071 Runs @ 31.50 In 21 Tests For PAK With Best oF 189 vs Nz at Bagh-e-Jinnah Stadium Lahore In 1955 !RIP Sir Waqar Hassan ❤ — Mani 🇵🇰 (@ManiTweets14) February 10, 2020

Former Pakistan Test cricketer Waqar Hassan passed away today at the age of 87. He was the last surviving member of Pakistan’s inaugural Test team which played at Delhi in 1952. Waqar played 21 Test matches for Pakistan, his brother Pervez Sajjad also represented Pak in Tests. pic.twitter.com/Cdejgu7uuT — Mirza Iqbal Baig (@mirzaiqbal80) February 10, 2020

Sad News: Cricketer Waqar Hassan passed away. Played in Pakistan 1st ever test vs India. Played 21 Test for Pakistan.RIP Sir! pic.twitter.com/X1bR8t0w6i — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) February 10, 2020

Waqar Hassan, the last surviving member of Pakistan’s first ever Test team 1952, has passed away in Karachi. — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) February 10, 2020

Waqar was not only an outstanding cricketer, but a thorough gentleman too who set very high standards. He was an articulate and smart cricket administrator who contributed to Pakistan with his wisdom and progressive approach and vision.

"On behalf of PCB, I offer my deepest condolences to Waqar Hasan's family and friends, and assure them that Waqar will always be remembered for the immense contribution he made to Pakistan cricket," Mani said.

Waqar continued to serve Pakistan cricket in various administrative roles, including chair of the national selection committee in 1982-83.

(With IANS inputs)

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.