Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet

Indian cricket team player Yuzvendra Chahal took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to upload a dancing clip. In the short video, the right-arm leg-spin bowler can be seen dancing with fellow cricketers Shivam Dubey and Shreyas Iyer, along with a mysterious player who is seen hiding his face with a cap.

Chahal shared the clip on Twitter, alongside the caption, “Off field performance on point.”

Fans took no time in speculating who the mystery man could be. Some guessed the cricketer to be star batsman Rohit Sharma. With one Twitter user writing, “Tell me why Rohit is hiding his face?”

Off field performance on point 🕺 pic.twitter.com/2LRswnVWNs — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) February 1, 2020

“Rohit Sharma doesn't want to reveal his face so he is hiding it with a cap but we can still see him,” commented another fan.

Rohit Sharma doesn't want to reveal his face so He is hiding it with a cap but we can still see him. 😀 — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) February 1, 2020

Some thought that the person whose face was hidden by a cap is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, and not Rohit Sharma.

Here’s what fans thought:

Rohit bhaii...😍 Kohli ko bhi le lete saath mei..😎😎 — Gr Vishwaa (@GrVishwaa) February 1, 2020

@ImRo45 is dragged in this by @yuzi_chahal He is hiding his face... But is the best of the lot...! 😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳 Swanand Karmarkar 🇮🇳 (@swanand220) February 1, 2020

This tweet showed on star sports after post match presentation..😜😅😅 — Nik (@Nik_9607) February 2, 2020

Loved what rohit did in last 😎😂 — Ananya🔥❄ (@Fire_In_Frost18) February 1, 2020

The Indian team played their last match of the T20 series against New Zealand on Sunday.

India whitewashed the 5 match T20 series. The final match was played at the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui where India won by 7 runs.

India will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand followed by two Test matches.

