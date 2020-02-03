Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet

Fans took no time in speculating who the mystery man was. Some guessed the cricketer to be star batsman Rohit Sharma while many others were convinced that the cricketer could be Rishabh Pant.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 3, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
Screenshot from video tweeted by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Indian cricket team player Yuzvendra Chahal took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to upload a dancing clip. In the short video, the right-arm leg-spin bowler can be seen dancing with fellow cricketers Shivam Dubey and Shreyas Iyer, along with a mysterious player who is seen hiding his face with a cap.

Chahal shared the clip on Twitter, alongside the caption, “Off field performance on point.”

Fans took no time in speculating who the mystery man could be. Some guessed the cricketer to be star batsman Rohit Sharma. With one Twitter user writing, “Tell me why Rohit is hiding his face?”

“Rohit Sharma doesn't want to reveal his face so he is hiding it with a cap but we can still see him,” commented another fan.

Some thought that the person whose face was hidden by a cap is wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, and not Rohit Sharma.

Here’s what fans thought:

The Indian team played their last match of the T20 series against New Zealand on Sunday.

India whitewashed the 5 match T20 series. The final match was played at the Bay Oval stadium in Mount Maunganui where India won by 7 runs.

India will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against New Zealand followed by two Test matches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram