Virat Kohli Trolled After Photos of RCB's Shivam Dube Celebrating Diwali With Firecrackers Go Viral

Image credits: Shivam Dube (Twitter) / Virat Kohli (file image).

Virat Kohli had recently taken to Twitter to extend his Diwali greetings to the fans and followers. He had also urged them not to burst crackers in order to protect the environment. However, he was met with brutal social media trolling.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's message on Diwali to celebrate the festivities without crackers to protect the environment came in the direct line of social media trolling. While the captain was widely panned by fans online for his "forced wokeness", his fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has now become Twitter's ammo to fire further shots at RCB leader Kohli.

Dressed in the traditional kurta, Dube on Saturday shared a few snapshots of him celebrating the festival with firecrackers.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali & a prosperous new year ahead..." the cricketer wrote on his Twitter page.

In no time, Twitterati took it upon themselves to take sarcastic jibes at Kohli by using Dube's Diwali photographs.

Kohli, in his video message, wished the fans and said: “A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment, and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all, take care.”


