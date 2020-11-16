Virat Kohli Trolled After Photos of RCB's Shivam Dube Celebrating Diwali With Firecrackers Go Viral

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's message on Diwali to celebrate the festivities without crackers to protect the environment came in the direct line of social media trolling. While the captain was widely panned by fans online for his "forced wokeness", his fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has now become Twitter's ammo to fire further shots at RCB leader Kohli.

Dressed in the traditional kurta, Dube on Saturday shared a few snapshots of him celebrating the festival with firecrackers.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali & a prosperous new year ahead..." the cricketer wrote on his Twitter page.

Wishing everyone a very happy Diwali & a prosperous new year ahead... pic.twitter.com/g0lZPzfJlY — Shivam Dube (@IamShivamDube) November 14, 2020

In no time, Twitterati took it upon themselves to take sarcastic jibes at Kohli by using Dube's Diwali photographs.

Virat : You are dropped https://t.co/U34Be3BtDz — Mitthu Marshal (@nikhilbhaijaan) November 15, 2020

This is why rcb is not winning trophies. He's not following what captain says. 😅 https://t.co/RB7W5Aksub — daddy hundred ❂ (@daddyhundred) November 15, 2020

Virat unfollowed dubey now wtf https://t.co/OK9SmYKkDw — Aryan (@warriorizback_) November 15, 2020

Now we know why RCB cant win a cup. Because players don’t listen to their captain 😭 https://t.co/kYBJygSAOP — Deepak Murali (@kapeeeeed) November 15, 2020

Virat Kohli when he meets Dube https://t.co/W9AyZaalrm pic.twitter.com/zcAJ6e5Egf — Anup R (@YNWA_AR) November 14, 2020

Dube is not going to be in RCB next year @ChennaiIPL u can have him https://t.co/G9YjNEt6O7 — Mr. Critic 🎭 (@ChiragAmritkar) November 14, 2020

Kohli, in his video message, wished the fans and said: “A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity and happiness this Diwali. Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment, and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all, take care.”